Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW
Last updated December 9 2019 at 12:54 AM

1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW

1031 Quebec Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1031 Quebec Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Fabulous row home w/ parking located just 3 blocks to Petworth Metro! Conveniently situated between 14th Street & Georgia Avenue corridors - only blocks to endless restaurants, groceries, shopping & more! This home offers historic charm yet beautiful modern renovations. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level featuring the light-filled living room with wood stove, dining room open to the updated kitchen with granite and pretty tile backsplash. Great sunroom with built-ins and French doors to the expansive deck! The upper level hosts two bedrooms all with hardwood flooring, a den and a bonus sunroom and a gorgeously renovated bathroom with designer tile throughout. Lower level is fully-finished with recreation room, laundry, bedroom with separate entrance and full bathroom! Off street parking easily accessed from ally! A wonderful floor plan in an unbeatable location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW have any available units?
1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW have?
Some of 1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.

