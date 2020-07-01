1031 QUEBEC PLACE NW

Amenities

Fabulous row home w/ parking located just 3 blocks to Petworth Metro! Conveniently situated between 14th Street & Georgia Avenue corridors - only blocks to endless restaurants, groceries, shopping & more! This home offers historic charm yet beautiful modern renovations. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level featuring the light-filled living room with wood stove, dining room open to the updated kitchen with granite and pretty tile backsplash. Great sunroom with built-ins and French doors to the expansive deck! The upper level hosts two bedrooms all with hardwood flooring, a den and a bonus sunroom and a gorgeously renovated bathroom with designer tile throughout. Lower level is fully-finished with recreation room, laundry, bedroom with separate entrance and full bathroom! Off street parking easily accessed from ally! A wonderful floor plan in an unbeatable location!