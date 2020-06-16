All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:53 AM

103 HAWAII AVE NE

103 Hawaii Avenue Northeast · (866) 677-6937
Location

103 Hawaii Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Brookland

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home to this Lovely Semi-Detached 2-Lvl, Town Home, Featuring Lovely Hue's of Grey* 4 Large Bedrooms, with 1BR on the Main Level, and 1FB, additional 3 bedrooms and FB on the Lovely Upper Level.. * & did I mention, Property Boast, *Brazilian Hardwood Floors* Gourmet Kitchen, w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Italian Granite Counter-Tops, 42 inch Cabinets, Exterior features a private front porch, for relaxing on a DC Sunny day* Privacy wood Fence around side and back of property* TEXT AGENT today for a private showing! PLEASE TEXT AGENT* TEXT AGENT* THANK YOU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 HAWAII AVE NE have any available units?
103 HAWAII AVE NE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 HAWAII AVE NE have?
Some of 103 HAWAII AVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 HAWAII AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
103 HAWAII AVE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 HAWAII AVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 103 HAWAII AVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 103 HAWAII AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 103 HAWAII AVE NE does offer parking.
Does 103 HAWAII AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 HAWAII AVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 HAWAII AVE NE have a pool?
No, 103 HAWAII AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 103 HAWAII AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 103 HAWAII AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 103 HAWAII AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 HAWAII AVE NE has units with dishwashers.
