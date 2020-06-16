103 HAWAII AVE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home to this Lovely Semi-Detached 2-Lvl, Town Home, Featuring Lovely Hue's of Grey* 4 Large Bedrooms, with 1BR on the Main Level, and 1FB, additional 3 bedrooms and FB on the Lovely Upper Level.. * & did I mention, Property Boast, *Brazilian Hardwood Floors* Gourmet Kitchen, w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Italian Granite Counter-Tops, 42 inch Cabinets, Exterior features a private front porch, for relaxing on a DC Sunny day* Privacy wood Fence around side and back of property* TEXT AGENT today for a private showing! PLEASE TEXT AGENT* TEXT AGENT* THANK YOU