Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A small true one bedroom rental in Georgetown. Located on the top floor of a town-home set high off the street at 1028 Wisconsin avenue, Apt B. There is a shared patio, exposed brick wall, fireplace, as well as a washer and dryer in unit. Tenant pays utilities.Immediate occupancy.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12466856



(RLNE5068494)