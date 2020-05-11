1022 OTIS STREET NE

Amenities

A BROOKLAND OASIS! This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath detached home with hardwood floors is located a block to the Brookland Metro. Features include living room with built in bookcase, separate dining room with sliding glass door to rear porch and partially fenced yard, kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with closet built ins, sitting room and master bath, finished basement with built in bookcase, 2nd kitchen, in law suite or rec room, full size washer & dryer, huge backyard, off street parking and lots more! Tech ready with HDMI, surveillance cameras, & cable ready. Available immediately!