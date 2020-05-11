All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

1022 OTIS STREET NE

1022 Otis Street Northeast
Location

1022 Otis Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
A BROOKLAND OASIS! This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath detached home with hardwood floors is located a block to the Brookland Metro. Features include living room with built in bookcase, separate dining room with sliding glass door to rear porch and partially fenced yard, kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with closet built ins, sitting room and master bath, finished basement with built in bookcase, 2nd kitchen, in law suite or rec room, full size washer & dryer, huge backyard, off street parking and lots more! Tech ready with HDMI, surveillance cameras, & cable ready. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

