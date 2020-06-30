102 15TH STREET SE

Amenities

Classic DC row home available to be leased furnished or unfurnished. Welcome home to this charming 3+ bedroom, 2 bath row home in Capitol Hill. This updated home has an updated kitchen and large living/dining room area on the main level. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. The basement can be used as an in law or au pair suite or another living area. The basement has another room that can be used as an office or bedroom, a full bath, a kitchenette and a family room area. Enjoy a lovely patio area out back and plenty of street parking. You can~t beat the location ~ close to Eastern Market, Barracks Row, Lincoln Park and metro. 24 hour notice required for showings!