102 15TH STREET SE
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:08 AM

102 15TH STREET SE

102 15th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

102 15th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Classic DC row home available to be leased furnished or unfurnished. Welcome home to this charming 3+ bedroom, 2 bath row home in Capitol Hill. This updated home has an updated kitchen and large living/dining room area on the main level. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. The basement can be used as an in law or au pair suite or another living area. The basement has another room that can be used as an office or bedroom, a full bath, a kitchenette and a family room area. Enjoy a lovely patio area out back and plenty of street parking. You can~t beat the location ~ close to Eastern Market, Barracks Row, Lincoln Park and metro. 24 hour notice required for showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 15TH STREET SE have any available units?
102 15TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 102 15TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
102 15TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 15TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 102 15TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 102 15TH STREET SE offer parking?
No, 102 15TH STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 102 15TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 15TH STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 15TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 102 15TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 102 15TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 102 15TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 102 15TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 15TH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 15TH STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 15TH STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.

