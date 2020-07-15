All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 31 2020 at 8:21 PM

1015 D STREET NE

1015 D Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1015 D Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
media room
new construction
In one of the best pockets of Capitol Hill. This charming home has three, sunny exposures, large, clear-view windows and incredible connections to private patios. 3 bedrooms, each w/ a full bath; off-street parking; patios landscaped w/ sea grasses, echinacea, crape myrtles & box woods; modern and open floor plan that makes sense; plus, in-home music system and an actual media room for Netflix binging. The 4th BR suites or Home Office is an incredibly unique attic space with sky lights, built-in window seats and full bathrooms; could be a bedroom for the kids, grandkids or your favorite nieces and nephews or even a home office, art studio! Just blocks to Union Station, Stanton Park, Lincoln Park, Maury Elementary (one of DC's Best Elementary Schools), Whole Foods and Eastern Market. Rented furnished for $12,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 D STREET NE have any available units?
1015 D STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 D STREET NE have?
Some of 1015 D STREET NE's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 D STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1015 D STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 D STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1015 D STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1015 D STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1015 D STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1015 D STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 D STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 D STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1015 D STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1015 D STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1015 D STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 D STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 D STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
