1015 D STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking media room new construction

In one of the best pockets of Capitol Hill. This charming home has three, sunny exposures, large, clear-view windows and incredible connections to private patios. 3 bedrooms, each w/ a full bath; off-street parking; patios landscaped w/ sea grasses, echinacea, crape myrtles & box woods; modern and open floor plan that makes sense; plus, in-home music system and an actual media room for Netflix binging. The 4th BR suites or Home Office is an incredibly unique attic space with sky lights, built-in window seats and full bathrooms; could be a bedroom for the kids, grandkids or your favorite nieces and nephews or even a home office, art studio! Just blocks to Union Station, Stanton Park, Lincoln Park, Maury Elementary (one of DC's Best Elementary Schools), Whole Foods and Eastern Market. Rented furnished for $12,000 per month.