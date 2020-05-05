All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

1015 18TH STREET NE

1015 18th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1015 18th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Three separate 2 bedroom apartments with front and rear entrances. One top floor unit and 2 bottom floor units available. The bottom floor units (#1 and #2) have hardwood floors in the living room. This is a great option for an economical price. Great location with new shops and restaurants popping up all around. Access to the Metro and Bus lines and steps away from the Trolley. Located in walking distance to the H Street Corridor with a display of restaurants, nightlife, bars and so much more. This location is located close to pretty much everywhere as DC 295 is about 1 mile away. Each unit has a large living room and large master bath. The second bedroom/Den is perfect for a home office as well. If you are looking to live in the heart of DC but you are on a budget, then you really need to look no further. Stay tuned for Open House Schedule!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 18TH STREET NE have any available units?
1015 18TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1015 18TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1015 18TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 18TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1015 18TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1015 18TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1015 18TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1015 18TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 18TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 18TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1015 18TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1015 18TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1015 18TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 18TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 18TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 18TH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 18TH STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.

