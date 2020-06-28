All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

1012 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE

1012 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Quick walk to Metro, grocery store, and restaurants in this updated and upgraded 5 bedroom home for rent in Brookland! Large main level with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and tons of natural light. Master bedroom suite with large soaking tub, walk in closet and private deck. Fully finished walk-out lower level perfect to use as a rec / media room and separate living space. 2 private parking spaces in rear. 1 pet allowed ($50/mo). Landlord requires a minimum income at least 2.5 times rent rate using no more than 2 incomes to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

