1012 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE

Quick walk to Metro, grocery store, and restaurants in this updated and upgraded 5 bedroom home for rent in Brookland! Large main level with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and tons of natural light. Master bedroom suite with large soaking tub, walk in closet and private deck. Fully finished walk-out lower level perfect to use as a rec / media room and separate living space. 2 private parking spaces in rear. 1 pet allowed ($50/mo). Landlord requires a minimum income at least 2.5 times rent rate using no more than 2 incomes to qualify.