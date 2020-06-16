All apartments in Washington
1004 S STREET NW

1004 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1004 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
internet access
**Multiple Applications Received** Gorgeous rowhome in the heart of Logan Circle combines historic charm and modern conveniences. High-end kitchen with island made of reclaimed wood. Three generously sized bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. Private backyard oasis with deck and parking for two cars with EV charger. Unfinished basement for extra storage. Ideal location near 14th Street and U Street with easy access to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and more. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (electricity, water, gas, oil and cable/internet). Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 S STREET NW have any available units?
1004 S STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 S STREET NW have?
Some of 1004 S STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 S STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1004 S STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 S STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 S STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1004 S STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1004 S STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 1004 S STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 S STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 S STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1004 S STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1004 S STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1004 S STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 S STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 S STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
