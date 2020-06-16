1004 S STREET NW

Amenities

**Multiple Applications Received** Gorgeous rowhome in the heart of Logan Circle combines historic charm and modern conveniences. High-end kitchen with island made of reclaimed wood. Three generously sized bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. Private backyard oasis with deck and parking for two cars with EV charger. Unfinished basement for extra storage. Ideal location near 14th Street and U Street with easy access to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and more. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (electricity, water, gas, oil and cable/internet). Available immediately.