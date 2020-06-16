1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Victorian on the outside, contemporary gem on the inside. Spacious and dramatic townhouse. Large living room with wood burning fireplace and wetbar, Separate formal dining room, 2-story entry foyer with exposed brick wall, powder room, large eat-in kitchen and separate laundry rm/pantry off kitchen. Kitchen has gas range/oven AND electric wall oven. Second floor has large master bedroom w/private full bath, walk-in closet; second bedroom, second full bath in hall, den/optional third bedroom . Charm is added by use of elegant plantation shutters as optional room enclosures. Fenced side patio. Pets considered on case by case basis. Any pet to be considered, must have current vaccinations and clean bill of health verified by licensed veterinarian within the last 30 days. There is a one time pet fee of $500. (not a deposit). Applicants must have verification of renter's insurance policy at time of lease signing. Application fee is $50. per adult applicant. All applicants must be on the lease. Security deposit is $4150. and must be paid with first month's rent in certified funds. We check rental history going back 5yrs; verify income and employment; check credit history. The interior in soft grays and neutral colors. Contact the property manager to schedule a viewing. Call Mr. Martinez, 202-438-6474. Application may be uploaded from "Documents" and submitted at time of viewing. Any questions, call 202-438-6474. Call for an appointment to see this elegant property.