Washington, DC
1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:54 AM

1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE

1001 Constitution Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Constitution Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Victorian on the outside, contemporary gem on the inside. Spacious and dramatic townhouse. Large living room with wood burning fireplace and wetbar, Separate formal dining room, 2-story entry foyer with exposed brick wall, powder room, large eat-in kitchen and separate laundry rm/pantry off kitchen. Kitchen has gas range/oven AND electric wall oven. Second floor has large master bedroom w/private full bath, walk-in closet; second bedroom, second full bath in hall, den/optional third bedroom . Charm is added by use of elegant plantation shutters as optional room enclosures. Fenced side patio. Pets considered on case by case basis. Any pet to be considered, must have current vaccinations and clean bill of health verified by licensed veterinarian within the last 30 days. There is a one time pet fee of $500. (not a deposit). Applicants must have verification of renter's insurance policy at time of lease signing. Application fee is $50. per adult applicant. All applicants must be on the lease. Security deposit is $4150. and must be paid with first month's rent in certified funds. We check rental history going back 5yrs; verify income and employment; check credit history. The interior in soft grays and neutral colors. Contact the property manager to schedule a viewing. Call Mr. Martinez, 202-438-6474. Application may be uploaded from "Documents" and submitted at time of viewing. Any questions, call 202-438-6474. Call for an appointment to see this elegant property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE have any available units?
1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE have?
Some of 1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE is pet friendly.
Does 1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE have accessible units?
Yes, 1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE has accessible units.
Does 1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
