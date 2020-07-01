1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast

Amenities

1 Available 11/24/19 Bright & Spacious English Basement apt.near Logan Circle, close walk to metro, Whole Foods, Giant, park-skate and basketball, shops and lots of restaurants. Many amenities include ADT Security System, open floor plan with gleaming tiled floors, living room, inspiring kitchen with Jenn-Air range, stainless steel appliances and cabinets offering plenty of storage, dining room, bonus room ideal for home office, master bedroom with custom closet an bathroom with custom shelving and handsome tiles. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis with pet deposit.



