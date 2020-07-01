All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast

1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1 Available 11/24/19 Bright & Spacious English Basement apt.near Logan Circle, close walk to metro, Whole Foods, Giant, park-skate and basketball, shops and lots of restaurants. Many amenities include ADT Security System, open floor plan with gleaming tiled floors, living room, inspiring kitchen with Jenn-Air range, stainless steel appliances and cabinets offering plenty of storage, dining room, bonus room ideal for home office, master bedroom with custom closet an bathroom with custom shelving and handsome tiles. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis with pet deposit.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12809261

(RLNE5341879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast have any available units?
1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.

