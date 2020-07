Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym hot tub

Navy Yard Capital Hill Towers - Property Id: 684



Capitol Hill Tower in Washington, DC is ready for your visit. Be sure to view the available floorplans. The leasing staff is ready and waiting for you to come take a tour. This community features a variety of modern amenities. Some of these include: washers and dryers, balconies, and smoke free options. Visit Capitol Hill Tower today.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1000-new-jersey-ave.-washington-dc-unit-426/684

No Pets Allowed



