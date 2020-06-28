All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 9215 Lowell Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
9215 Lowell Boulevard
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:06 PM

9215 Lowell Boulevard

9215 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Central Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9215 Lowell Boulevard, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This split-level home is located near 92nd and Lowell in between Sheridan and Federal It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 12 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, and a large backyard for entertaining. Serious inquiries only. Please call anytime from 9-7

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9215 Lowell Boulevard have any available units?
9215 Lowell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9215 Lowell Boulevard have?
Some of 9215 Lowell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9215 Lowell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9215 Lowell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9215 Lowell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9215 Lowell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 9215 Lowell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9215 Lowell Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9215 Lowell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9215 Lowell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9215 Lowell Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 9215 Lowell Boulevard has a pool.
Does 9215 Lowell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9215 Lowell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9215 Lowell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9215 Lowell Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College