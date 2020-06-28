9215 Lowell Boulevard, Westminster, CO 80031 Central Westminster
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This split-level home is located near 92nd and Lowell in between Sheridan and Federal It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 12 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, and a large backyard for entertaining. Serious inquiries only. Please call anytime from 9-7
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9215 Lowell Boulevard have any available units?
9215 Lowell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.