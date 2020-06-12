Apartment List
181 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westminster, CO

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northeast Westminster
18 Units Available
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1408 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 08:48pm
Northeast Westminster
14 Units Available
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1483 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills of Westminster, Colorado, this community offers luxury, garden-style floor plans in 1-3 bedroom apartments. Clubhouse with fitness center, pool, and fire pits. Near Orchard Town Shopping Mall.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:34am
Central Westminster
29 Units Available
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1309 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Central Westminster
18 Units Available
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Westminster
32 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Westminster
34 Units Available
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,484
1657 sqft
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northeast Westminster
18 Units Available
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,531
1412 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
10411 Holland Street
10411 Holland Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
10411 Holland Street Available 07/01/20 2 Story home with basement in Westminster - This is a 3 bed, 2.5 bath single family home available for move in beginning of July.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kings Mill
1 Unit Available
9131 W 90th Place
9131 West 90th Place, Westminster, CO
9131 W 90th Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, Newly Remodeled Home In Westminster - Available 7/1/2020 - Two Weeks Free! Waved Pet Deposit! - **Rent Today & Get Two Weeks Free and Waved Pet Deposit** Enjoy this stylishly remodeled home on a sunny

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
12153 Bannock St #D
12153 Bannock Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1334 sqft
12153 Bannock St #D Available 07/25/20 Affordably Spacious Condo in Westminster with AC and 1 Car Garage - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
10742 N. Parfet Street
10742 North Parfet Street, Westminster, CO
10742 N. Parfet Street Available 07/10/20 Completely Remodeled Bi-Level W/ Large Yard - Fully remodeled April 2019, Beautiful, quiet and spacious bi-level family home in Westminster with large, fenced and landscaped corner lot.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
4157 W 118th Place
4157 West 118th Place, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
2400 sqft
4157 W 118th Place Available 06/16/20 Spacious 3BD, 4BA Townhouse with Office, Two Balconies and 2-Car Garage - With well over 2,000 square feet, this spacious townhouse is situated near several several shopping and dining options, shopping centers

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
3052 W 107th Pl Unit F
3052 West 107th Place, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Come see this gorgeous 3BD, 2BA end unit with a large fenced in yard! Tri-level end unit townhome with big living room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Northeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
12140 Huron St # 25-302
12140 Huron Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1089 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, top floor ranch-style condo. Newer paint, kitchen cabinets and granite counters. Vinyl planking throughout the unit. Unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
10517 Pierson Cir
10517 Pierson Circle, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1626 sqft
This charming home boasts 1,626 finished square feet with 3 bedrooms and full bathroom on the upper level, 1/2 bath and living room on the main level and an additional family/rec room in the finished portion of the basement.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
11355 Xavier Court
11355 Xavier Court, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2611 sqft
Located in desirable Westminster neighborhood close to three parks, schools, open space trails and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
11865 Bradburn Boulevard
11865 Bradburn Boulevard, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2398 sqft
Want to take a virtual tour right now? >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KkHtaVHpMoa We are running a special: first and last month's rent are free (prorated that comes out to $2329.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
5580 West 72nd Place
5580 West 72nd Place, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1530 sqft
Westminster Townhome in Central but Quiet Location w/ 2 Car Garage & No Traffic! NEW STAINLESS FRIDGE PROVIDED - not in photos. AVAILABILITY DATE: July 1, 2020. Flexible move in dates available. PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs negotiable.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
7525 Julian Street
7525 Julian Street, Westminster, CO
Pet Friendly! Home w/ Tons of Character and Awesome Outdoor Entertaining Space! AVAILABILITY DATE: July 3rd, 2020. Lease start dates available up to 30 days past this date. PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size and breed approval.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
7160 Stuart Street
7160 Stuart Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
900 sqft
Updated pictures are to come, we are updating the property with carpet and fresh paint. Pictures to come soon! This 3 bedroom 1 bath screams out value for a small family. This apartment home is part of a 2 level quadplex. This apt.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kings Mill
1 Unit Available
9130 W 91st Avenue
9130 West 91st Avenue, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1568 sqft
Standley Lake Home (3 bed, 2 bath) - Available March 16 - You will enjoy this recently remodeled and repainted home near Standley Lake! The property is located on a sunny corner lot near two small parks.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
9255 W 100th Circle
9255 West 100th Circle, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1104 sqft
9255 W 100th Circle Available 05/01/20 Coming Soon 3 Bed 1.5 Bath near Ketner Open Space - Option to buy - Coming Soon !!! 9255 W 100th Cir.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Northeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G
930 West 133rd Circle, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1581 sqft
930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G Available 05/08/20 Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in Friendly Westminster Neighborhood, Available 08 May - Welcome to 930 W. 133rd Circle, your new home.
Results within 1 mile of Westminster
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Federal Heights
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,908
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.

June 2020 Westminster Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Westminster Rent Report. Westminster rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westminster rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Westminster rents declined significantly over the past month

Westminster rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westminster stand at $1,299 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,644 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Westminster's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Westminster over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Westminster

    As rents have increased slightly in Westminster, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Westminster is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Westminster's median two-bedroom rent of $1,644 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Westminster.
    • While Westminster's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Westminster than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Westminster is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

