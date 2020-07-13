192 Apartments for rent in Westminster, CO with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
37 Units Available
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1790 sqft
Found next to Highway 36 for easy access to surrounding areas. Near Waverly Acres Park, and many hiking/biking trails. All apartments upgraded with new stainless steel appliances. Large windows for stunning mountain views. Residents able to enjoy the resort-style pool, spa, and grilling gazebo.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Southeast Westminster
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$924
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
762 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
42 Units Available
Central Westminster
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,405
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1652 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Central Westminster
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,298
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
26 Units Available
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
927 sqft
Newly renovated units that are centrally located between Boulder and Denver. Residents have on-site access to a large year-round pool and a brand new fitness center. Pet-friendly community that boasts a brand new dog park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
29 Units Available
Central Westminster
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,408
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
928 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Central Westminster
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
889 sqft
Two-tone paint for stylish interiors. Pet park with agility equipment and bench seating. Fitness center with free weights, cardio and resistance machines. Five minutes to I-25.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
41 Units Available
Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
853 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious rooms, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and balcony. Located in Westminster, Colorado, within minutes of Denver's night-life, Boulder's charm, and renowned retreats and ski resorts.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Southeast Westminster
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1166 sqft
Ideally situated near Lake Arbor. Pet-friendly community of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features stylish black appliances, carpeted bedrooms and a full-size basement. On-site swimming pool, dog park, playground and residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
14 Units Available
Central Westminster
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly community that welcomes large pets and is within walking distance of several pet parks. Private balcony/patio in each unit that overlooks the Rocky Mountains. Not too far from various dining options (Lark Burger, Joe's Crab Shack, and more). Near Standley Lake and other parks.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
14 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,490
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1483 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills of Westminster, Colorado, this community offers luxury, garden-style floor plans in 1-3 bedroom apartments. Clubhouse with fitness center, pool, and fire pits. Near Orchard Town Shopping Mall.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
34 Units Available
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,236
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
802 sqft
Both renovated and traditional units available. Select units even have wood-burning fireplaces and wood plank flooring for that homey cabin feel. On-site, residents can use the laundry center and fitness center and relax by the pool/hot tub.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Central Westminster
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,418
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
14 Units Available
Central Westminster
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,374
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
17 Units Available
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,355
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
952 sqft
Minutes from the lake and Highway 36. On-site basketball and volleyball court. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, spa and club room. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, updated appliances and large pantries.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Central Westminster
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1284 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom homes in Westminster offer gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit W/D. Ready access to I-25 and approximately 20 minutes to downtown Denver and Boulder.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St, Westminster, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
715 sqft
Willowbrook Apartments is a professionally-managed property in Westminster, just northwest of Denver, with easy access to Boulder, Louisville, and Arvada.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 08:33am
8 Units Available
Central Westminster
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,416
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1309 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Central Westminster
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with spacious interiors, well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and large closets. In Westminster, within easy commute of Downtown Denver and near Hyland Christian School. Pool, spa, and gym for residents.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Central Westminster
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
907 sqft
All apartments are renovated corner units with lots of windows. Property located right on a bus stop and near many major grocery stores (Whole Foods). Within the great Adams 12 School District. On-site clubhouse for all residents. Close to Dry Creek Trail for running/biking.

July 2020 Westminster Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Westminster Rent Report. Westminster rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westminster rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Westminster rents increased over the past month

Westminster rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westminster stand at $1,300 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,646 for a two-bedroom. Westminster's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Westminster over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Westminster

    As rents have fallen slightly in Westminster, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Westminster is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Westminster's median two-bedroom rent of $1,646 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Westminster fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Westminster than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Westminster is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

