All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments

3850 W 112th Cir · (720) 410-9671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Central Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3850 W 112th Cir, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3760-206 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,352

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 3710-303 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,423

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 3690-206 · Avail. now

$1,478

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3690-304 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,761

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Unit 3780-303 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,786

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Unit 3920-208 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,829

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3960-101 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,022

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Situated on the Legacy Ridge golf course, The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments in Westminster, Colorado offers residents easy access to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences just moments from their front door. In addition to local amenities and retailers, The Village at Legacy Ridge is just a few minutes from the Interlocken Business Park, 20 minutes from Downtown Denver and Boulder and an easy commute to the Denver International Airport. Take advantage of exclusive community amenities such as a swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness center, social and pet friendly outdoor grilling areas and so much more! Premium interior home finishes include custom built-ins, premium lighting packages, nine-foot or vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchen appliance packages with space-saving microwave, garden style bathtubs with tile surround, custom cabinetry and a washer and dryer provided in each residence. Residents also have a variety of parking options including detached garag

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments have any available units?
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,352 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments have?
Some of The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 BedroomsWestminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly PlacesWestminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast WestminsterSoutheast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community CollegeArapahoe Community College