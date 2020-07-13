Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access online portal

Situated on the Legacy Ridge golf course, The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments in Westminster, Colorado offers residents easy access to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences just moments from their front door. In addition to local amenities and retailers, The Village at Legacy Ridge is just a few minutes from the Interlocken Business Park, 20 minutes from Downtown Denver and Boulder and an easy commute to the Denver International Airport. Take advantage of exclusive community amenities such as a swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness center, social and pet friendly outdoor grilling areas and so much more! Premium interior home finishes include custom built-ins, premium lighting packages, nine-foot or vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchen appliance packages with space-saving microwave, garden style bathtubs with tile surround, custom cabinetry and a washer and dryer provided in each residence. Residents also have a variety of parking options including detached garag