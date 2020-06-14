55 Furnished Apartments for rent in Westminster, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
26 Units Available
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Found next to Highway 36 for easy access to surrounding areas. Near Waverly Acres Park, and many hiking/biking trails. All apartments upgraded with new stainless steel appliances. Large windows for stunning mountain views. Residents able to enjoy the resort-style pool, spa, and grilling gazebo.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Westminster
20 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Results within 1 mile of Westminster
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
32 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,441
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Results within 5 miles of Westminster
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
I-70 Corridor
19 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1437 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
114 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,320
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Denver
29 Units Available
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1148 sqft
Brand new building with ample parking available to residents. In the heart of Union Station in Downtown Denver, so it is close to many converts, sporting events, museums, shops, and dining options. Offers nearby access to three courtyards and a Rail Yard dog park for tenants.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
$
Five Points
27 Units Available
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,491
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
$
Five Points
18 Units Available
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,456
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
$
Interlocken
18 Units Available
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,424
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1116 sqft
Massive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck. Rooftop grill area and outdoor lounge with plush seating. Multi-story fitness center open 24 hours. LEED Gold Certified.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River North Art District
1 Unit Available
2520 Wewetta Way
2520 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1070 sqft
Two Bedroom- Easy Light Rail Access ONE MONTH FREE - Property Id: 256422 SPECIAL: One month FREE: expires on 5/31/2020. One of 5 two bedroom floor plan plans currently available; three ready May, two June.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
945 Saint Andrews Lane
945 Saint Andrews Lane, Louisville, CO
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4600 sqft
Fully Furnished Stunning Six Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Louisville - FABULOUSLY UPDATED AND FULLY FURNISHED BY AJ CHAMBERLIN! DESIGNER LIGHTING.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
3327 West 20th Ave
3327 West 20th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1708 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9352 Pike Way
9352 Pike Way, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3580 sqft
9352 Pike Way Available 08/15/20 Fully Furnished Three Bedroom Home Available in Candelas - Immaculate Candelas Two Story home! Everything is here and ready for you to enjoy! The home offers 3 Bedrooms and a loft on the upper level, and a

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Denver
1 Unit Available
1863 Wazee St 1G
1863 Wazee Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3512 sqft
Beautiful 4BR/3.5BA in LoDo - Property Id: 267372 Recently Reduced - This unique loft is located in the heart of LoDo. The layout of this unit allows for multiple room configurations and is ideal for entertaining.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
2101 Quitman St
2101 Quitman Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
3000 sqft
Luxury Home - Highlands - Sloan's Lake - 2 car ga. - Property Id: 133580 A beautiful, modern, 3000 square foot home with designer finishes, large work and office spaces, privacy, landscaping, 2 car garage, and views.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Denver
1 Unit Available
1810 Chestnut Pl 31307
1810 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,929
1287 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE Two Bedroom in LODO Highrise - Property Id: 238381 ONE MONTH FREE rent special through 5/31/2020. Price includes special prorated to reduce rent cost.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Downtown Denver
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #621
1700 Bassett Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1478 sqft
Downtown living at its best! This wonderful, fully furnished 2 bedroom/ 3 bath loft town-home is a unique opportunity to live in the exclusive Glass House, a loft style modern condo, a full-service luxury high-rise in Denver's Riverfront district,

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Five Points
1 Unit Available
1070 33rd St
1070 33rd Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,050
380 sqft
Awesome studio apartment in RiNo with updated appliances. Located next door to Coors Field, Denver Central Market, Epic Brewing, and countless entertainment options. Available furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
South Thornton
1 Unit Available
9341 Hoffman Way - 2
9341 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$725
150 sqft
Rent Price: $725 Pre-leasing 1 room in spacious, updated 5 bedroom/2 bathroom house. 1 upstairs bedroom available in large home with open floor-plan.

1 of 29

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
3247 W 19th Avenue
3247 West 19th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1000 sqft
Furnished Sloans Lake Stunner! Up to 3mo Lease! - Walk to Sloan's Lake & Broncos Stadium. Easy access to Convention Center, Downtown & good food! This city oasis is a stunner w/ 11 ft ceilings, luxury finishes, special touches, & historic photos.
Results within 10 miles of Westminster
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
$
Glendale
31 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,562
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
$
Downtown Denver
18 Units Available
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,617
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1232 sqft
Energy-efficient community near artistic hub, with easy access to the Enterprise Hill Historic District and Swallow Hill Historic District. Tenants can also walk to Safeway, Avenue Theatre, and other shops and venues. Residents also have access to heated swimming pool/spa and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Denver
26 Units Available
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,163
803 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
1223 sqft
Uptown Square Apartments is located in Denver, CO just minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

June 2020 Westminster Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Westminster Rent Report. Westminster rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westminster rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Westminster rents declined significantly over the past month

Westminster rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westminster stand at $1,299 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,644 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Westminster's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Westminster over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Westminster

    As rents have increased slightly in Westminster, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Westminster is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Westminster's median two-bedroom rent of $1,644 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Westminster.
    • While Westminster's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Westminster than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Westminster is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

