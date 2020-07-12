/
northeast westminster
131 Apartments for rent in Northeast Westminster, Westminster, CO
12 Units Available
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
928 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
26 Units Available
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,298
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
14 Units Available
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,490
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1483 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills of Westminster, Colorado, this community offers luxury, garden-style floor plans in 1-3 bedroom apartments. Clubhouse with fitness center, pool, and fire pits. Near Orchard Town Shopping Mall.
20 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
16 Units Available
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,374
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
1 Unit Available
12153 Bannock St #D
12153 Bannock Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1334 sqft
12153 Bannock St #D Available 07/25/20 Affordably Spacious Condo in Westminster with AC and 1 Car Garage - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
1 Unit Available
930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G
930 West 133rd Circle, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1581 sqft
930 W. 133rd Circle Unit G Available 05/08/20 Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in Friendly Westminster Neighborhood, Available 08 May - Welcome to 930 W. 133rd Circle, your new home.
30 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,408
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
10 Units Available
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
17 Units Available
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
889 sqft
Two-tone paint for stylish interiors. Pet park with agility equipment and bench seating. Fitness center with free weights, cardio and resistance machines. Five minutes to I-25.
14 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
33 Units Available
Vega
11801 Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
818 sqft
Offering a variety of cozy apartments in Northglenn, CO, Vega is the perfect place to call home. Our one- and two-bedroom Northglenn apartments feature comfortable floor plans that are complemented by our celebrated amenities package.
4 Units Available
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relaxing community features include an outdoor fire pit and luxury clubhouse. Apartment includes modern cabinetry and walk-in closets in every unit. Located off of East Midway Boulevard near Big Dry Creek Park.
29 Units Available
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,418
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
8 Units Available
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
750 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with brand-new kitchens, large closets and a private patio/balcony. On-site amenities include a playground, pool and garage. 24-hour maintenance is available. Property is near gorgeous Webster Lake.
4 Units Available
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,149
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments right along the Farmers' Highline Canal Trail. Entertain in the on-site internet cafe, game room or TV lounge. Swim in the indoor pool all year.
26 Units Available
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,431
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1275 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
9 Units Available
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,219
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
958 sqft
Close by are many attractions such as the Charles Winbrun Park and the Madcap Theater comedy club. On-site, residents attend many social functions like raffles and food drives within a small, friendly community.
11 Units Available
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1284 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom homes in Westminster offer gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit W/D. Ready access to I-25 and approximately 20 minutes to downtown Denver and Boulder.
9 Units Available
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
772 sqft
Tucked away in the heart of Northglenn, Highland Way apartments are serenely removed from the hustle and bustle of life.
17 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1045 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, private balconies and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a coffee bar and putting green on site. Near E. B. Rains Junior Memorial Park. Easy access to I-25.
20 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
907 sqft
All apartments are renovated corner units with lots of windows. Property located right on a bus stop and near many major grocery stores (Whole Foods). Within the great Adams 12 School District. On-site clubhouse for all residents. Close to Dry Creek Trail for running/biking.
1 Unit Available
13900 Lake Song Lane #C5
13900 Lake Song Lane, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1626 sqft
13900 Lake Song Lane #C5 - 13900 Lake Song Lane #C5 Available 07/18/20 McKay Landing 2-Story - Very clean 2-story townhome in McKay Landing * 1,775 Sq. Ft.
1 Unit Available
14185 Lakeview Ln
14185 Lakeview Lane, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1931 sqft
14185 Lakeview Ln Available 08/01/20 Stunning Corner lot Home in McKay Landing - This McKay Landing home will not last long. Great entry way with formal family room/study, large open kitchen with dining room.
