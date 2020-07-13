319 Apartments for rent in Westminster, CO with parking
Greetings, future Rocky Mountain renters, and congrats on discovering the final destination for your Westminster apartment hunting endeavors! Situated equidistant to Denver and Boulder, Westminster is a popular living locale for Coloradoans in the market for Denver-like dwellings at more budget-friendly prices. So what do you say? Are you ready to join the more than 110,000 proud peeps who call Westminster home? Then stick with us, because the lodgings of your life in the 'burbs of the Mile H...
First, though, let’s take a few moments to answer the questions we know you must have about life in Westminster.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westminster apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.