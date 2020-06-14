249 Apartments for rent in Westminster, CO with hardwood floors
Greetings, future Rocky Mountain renters, and congrats on discovering the final destination for your Westminster apartment hunting endeavors! Situated equidistant to Denver and Boulder, Westminster is a popular living locale for Coloradoans in the market for Denver-like dwellings at more budget-friendly prices. So what do you say? Are you ready to join the more than 110,000 proud peeps who call Westminster home?
First, though, let’s take a few moments to answer the questions we know you must have about life in Westminster.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westminster renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.