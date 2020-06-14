Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

249 Apartments for rent in Westminster, CO with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Central Westminster
68 Units Available
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Central Westminster
10 Units Available
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Southeast Westminster
4 Units Available
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1166 sqft
Ideally situated near Lake Arbor. Pet-friendly community of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features stylish black appliances, carpeted bedrooms and a full-size basement. On-site swimming pool, dog park, playground and residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
33 Units Available
Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,228
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
853 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious rooms, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and balcony. Located in Westminster, Colorado, within minutes of Denver's night-life, Boulder's charm, and renowned retreats and ski resorts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Northeast Westminster
17 Units Available
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,347
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Northeast Westminster
13 Units Available
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,480
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1483 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills of Westminster, Colorado, this community offers luxury, garden-style floor plans in 1-3 bedroom apartments. Clubhouse with fitness center, pool, and fire pits. Near Orchard Town Shopping Mall.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
28 Units Available
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
802 sqft
Both renovated and traditional units available. Select units even have wood-burning fireplaces and wood plank flooring for that homey cabin feel. On-site, residents can use the laundry center and fitness center and relax by the pool/hot tub.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Central Westminster
19 Units Available
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
26 Units Available
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Found next to Highway 36 for easy access to surrounding areas. Near Waverly Acres Park, and many hiking/biking trails. All apartments upgraded with new stainless steel appliances. Large windows for stunning mountain views. Residents able to enjoy the resort-style pool, spa, and grilling gazebo.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Northeast Westminster
19 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
34 Units Available
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
952 sqft
Minutes from the lake and Highway 36. On-site basketball and volleyball court. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, spa and club room. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, updated appliances and large pantries.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Central Westminster
32 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Central Westminster
34 Units Available
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,358
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,484
1657 sqft
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Northeast Westminster
10 Units Available
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,221
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
928 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:34am
Central Westminster
29 Units Available
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,369
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1309 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Central Westminster
7 Units Available
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with spacious interiors, well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and large closets. In Westminster, within easy commute of Downtown Denver and near Hyland Christian School. Pool, spa, and gym for residents.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Central Westminster
23 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
907 sqft
All apartments are renovated corner units with lots of windows. Property located right on a bus stop and near many major grocery stores (Whole Foods). Within the great Adams 12 School District. On-site clubhouse for all residents. Close to Dry Creek Trail for running/biking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
10411 Holland Street
10411 Holland Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
10411 Holland Street Available 07/01/20 2 Story home with basement in Westminster - This is a 3 bed, 2.5 bath single family home available for move in beginning of July.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
11853 Bradburn Blvd
11853 Bradburn Boulevard, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
2700 sqft
Bradburn Work Live/Loft - Property Id: 280047 Modern designed Live/Work loft located in Bradburn. First floor can be for a business, the upper 2 for your personal use. 2 bedroom, three bedroom with a loft. Plus 3 plus size decks with great views.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
9811 Westcliff Pkwy
9811 Westcliff Parkway, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1153 sqft
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom: Great Parking Options - Property Id: 258705 One of three 2 bedroom floor plans ready, 5 units for April and one for June.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
8675 Clay St. Unit 361
8675 North Clay Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1000 sqft
8675 Clay St. Unit 361 Available 06/16/20 Updated 2BD, 1BA Westminster Condo, with Assigned Parking and Private Outdoor Space. - Beautifully updated condo nestled in one of Westminster's most desirable neighborhoods.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
4157 W 118th Place
4157 West 118th Place, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
2400 sqft
4157 W 118th Place Available 06/16/20 Spacious 3BD, 4BA Townhouse with Office, Two Balconies and 2-Car Garage - With well over 2,000 square feet, this spacious townhouse is situated near several several shopping and dining options, shopping centers

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Trendwood and Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
6644 W 95th Place
6644 West 95th Place, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
992 sqft
6644 W 95th Place Available 07/01/20 2BD/1BA Charming Westminster Home on Open Space Available July 1st! - Light streams from the kitchen windows inviting you into this bright 2BD, 1BA, ranch style home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
2740 W. 86th Ave #203
2740 West 86th Avenue, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
2740 W. 86th Ave #203 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Updated Condo in Westminster, Available August 1 Move In - The living room, living area has new laminate wood floor, while the bedrooms have the comfort of new, soft, clean carpeting.
City Guide for Westminster, CO

Greetings, future Rocky Mountain renters, and congrats on discovering the final destination for your Westminster apartment hunting endeavors! Situated equidistant to Denver and Boulder, Westminster is a popular living locale for Coloradoans in the market for Denver-like dwellings at more budget-friendly prices. So what do you say? Are you ready to join the more than 110,000 proud peeps who call Westminster home? Then stick with us, because the lodgings of your life in the ‘burbs of the Mile H...

First, though, let’s take a few moments to answer the questions we know you must have about life in Westminster.

Having trouble with Craigslist Westminster? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Westminster, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westminster renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

