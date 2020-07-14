All apartments in Westminster
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Bell Bradburn

Open Now until 6pm
11900 Newton St · (720) 903-3499
Location

11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F1302E · Avail. Sep 18

$1,418

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit B2303W · Avail. Aug 10

$1,423

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit F1204E · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit G2875 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,067

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Unit G2865 · Avail. Sep 26

$2,067

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Unit A2913 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1499 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Bradburn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
online portal
Welcome to Bell Bradburn, formerly known as Bradburn Row, an apartment and rowhome community in Westminster, Colorado. Bell Bradburn is centrally located between Denver and Boulder, and is convenient to Highways 287, 87 and 36. We offer residents easy access to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences just moments from their front door. Bell Bradburn is 20 minutes from Downtown Denver and Boulder and an easy commute to the Denver International Airport. Our pet-friendly community offers well-designed one, two, and three bedroom homes that feature wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces, over-sized windows, and a washer and dryer in each unit. Our residents enjoy the outdoor kitchen and dining courtyard, heated resort-style swimming pool, and fitness center. Give us a call or stop by for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $13
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee, $75 Holding Fee- applied to $100 deposit, $60 Lease preparation Fee
Additional: None
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 3
rent: $40
restrictions: No Weight Limit. No aggressive breeds. Breed restrictions: Pit bulls, Rottweiler, German Shepard, Siberian Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Doberman Pinsher, Chow , Akita, and any mix with these listed restricted breeds
Cats
restrictions: Cats must be spayed or neutered and preferably declawed.
Parking Details: carport: $55detached garage: $145.
Storage Details: N/A

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell Bradburn have any available units?
Bell Bradburn has 28 units available starting at $1,418 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does Bell Bradburn have?
Some of Bell Bradburn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Bradburn currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Bradburn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Bradburn pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Bradburn is pet friendly.
Does Bell Bradburn offer parking?
Yes, Bell Bradburn offers parking.
Does Bell Bradburn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Bradburn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Bradburn have a pool?
Yes, Bell Bradburn has a pool.
Does Bell Bradburn have accessible units?
Yes, Bell Bradburn has accessible units.
Does Bell Bradburn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Bradburn has units with dishwashers.
