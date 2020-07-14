Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard internet cafe gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse e-payments hot tub lobby online portal

Welcome to Bell Bradburn, formerly known as Bradburn Row, an apartment and rowhome community in Westminster, Colorado. Bell Bradburn is centrally located between Denver and Boulder, and is convenient to Highways 287, 87 and 36. We offer residents easy access to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences just moments from their front door. Bell Bradburn is 20 minutes from Downtown Denver and Boulder and an easy commute to the Denver International Airport. Our pet-friendly community offers well-designed one, two, and three bedroom homes that feature wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces, over-sized windows, and a washer and dryer in each unit. Our residents enjoy the outdoor kitchen and dining courtyard, heated resort-style swimming pool, and fitness center. Give us a call or stop by for a tour today!