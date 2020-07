Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park bbq/grill trash valet accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bike storage business center coffee bar courtyard e-payments game room hot tub internet cafe key fob access new construction online portal package receiving pool table yoga

Located in the attractive Hyland Village, Caliber at Hyland Village in Westminster, Colorado boasts a premier address for your luxurious and relaxing lifestyle. With breathtaking mountain views and a prime location, Caliber gives you everything you could want. Both I-25 and the I-36 Turnpike are easily accessible, making your commute a breeze. Enjoy the nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westminster City Center Marketplace or Westminster Promenade, or sit back and relax in your serene surrounding. You will be minutes from Middle Highlands Creek Open Space and Big Dry Creek Trail, and you can have it all! Choose Caliber at Hyland Village, Live Happy!