central westminster
195 Apartments for rent in Central Westminster, Westminster, CO
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
30 Units Available
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,418
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
14 Units Available
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly community that welcomes large pets and is within walking distance of several pet parks. Private balcony/patio in each unit that overlooks the Rocky Mountains. Not too far from various dining options (Lark Burger, Joe's Crab Shack, and more). Near Standley Lake and other parks.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
30 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,379
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
41 Units Available
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1652 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
889 sqft
Two-tone paint for stylish interiors. Pet park with agility equipment and bench seating. Fitness center with free weights, cardio and resistance machines. Five minutes to I-25.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
14 Units Available
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1284 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom homes in Westminster offer gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit W/D. Ready access to I-25 and approximately 20 minutes to downtown Denver and Boulder.
Last updated July 10 at 10:33am
9 Units Available
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1309 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with spacious interiors, well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and large closets. In Westminster, within easy commute of Downtown Denver and near Hyland Christian School. Pool, spa, and gym for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
20 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
907 sqft
All apartments are renovated corner units with lots of windows. Property located right on a bus stop and near many major grocery stores (Whole Foods). Within the great Adams 12 School District. On-site clubhouse for all residents. Close to Dry Creek Trail for running/biking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3975 W 118th Place
3975 West 118th Place, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
3975 W 118th Place Available 09/03/20 3-bed Townhouse for Rent in Family-oriented and Master-planned Community of Bradburn, Westminster - Three bedroom townhouse nestled in the family-oriented master-planned community of Bradburn, Westminster.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11825 Stuart Place
11825 Stuart Place, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2514 sqft
Fabulous Bradburn Townhome in North Central Westminster W/ 2 Car Garage. - Custom 3 bedroom 4 (2 full and 2 half) bathroom Townhome in North Central Westminster. Newer construction, Custom paint throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10131 Wolff Court
10131 Wolff Court, Westminster, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2848 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Westminster Home - Offered exclusively by Hufford & Co. Inc This large tri-level style home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, formal dinning and living rooms, large backyard that opens to a beautiful creek as well as a two car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
5588 West 115th Drive
5588 West 115th Drive, Westminster, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2927 sqft
Come make this impeccably updated home in desirable Torrey Peaks your new home ! A 4 bedroom 4 bath had been remodeled to allow your family less maintenance. Updated kitchen, black stainless appliances, granite tops washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
3630 West 90th Avenue
3630 West 90th Avenue, Shaw Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Completely updated unit with brand new, floors, kitchen, bathroom, paint, and windows. Ceiling fans in every bedroom and the kitchen. Less than one block away from an elementary school. Available for section 8 rental.
Last updated April 15 at 07:40am
1 Unit Available
9123 Perry St
9123 Perry Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
840 sqft
Lovely Westminster ranch-style home offers large living room, updated kitchen, newer countertops and appliances; stove, fridge, dishwasher and lots of cabinet/countertop space. 2 nicely sized bedroom and full remodeled bathroom.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
11865 Bradburn Boulevard
11865 Bradburn Boulevard, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2396 sqft
Want to take a virtual tour right now? >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KkHtaVHpMoa We are running a special: first and last month's rent are free (prorated that comes out to $2329.
Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
1343 W 112th Avenue
1343 West 112th Avenue, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1584 sqft
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * Available for immediate move-in * Large three bed, two-story townhome * Main floor: family room, dining room, kitchen, half bath * Second floor: three large bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry * Beautiful
Results within 1 mile of Central Westminster
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
14 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1166 sqft
Ideally situated near Lake Arbor. Pet-friendly community of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features stylish black appliances, carpeted bedrooms and a full-size basement. On-site swimming pool, dog park, playground and residents' lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,465
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
996 sqft
Open floor plans flooded with natural light. Quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Dog park and pet wash station. Bike wash and bike rentals available. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs and shaded cabanas. Minutes from US-36.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,490
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1483 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills of Westminster, Colorado, this community offers luxury, garden-style floor plans in 1-3 bedroom apartments. Clubhouse with fitness center, pool, and fire pits. Near Orchard Town Shopping Mall.
