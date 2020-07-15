135 Studio Apartments for rent in Westminster, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,345
635 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Results within 5 miles of Westminster
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
$
11 Units Available
Berkeley
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,320
467 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 05:48 AM
5 Units Available
Jefferson Park
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
339 sqft
Modern building in Downtown Denver featuring micro-apartments and large penthouse-style floor plans. Enjoy skyline or mountain views. Top-floor residents' lounge, outdoor pool, 24-hour gym and fire pit. Pet-friendly with car charging and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
31 Units Available
Highland
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,421
526 sqft
Experience modern amenities, including a fitness center and a pet spa Near I-25 and downtown entertainment, including Downtown Aquarium and the Pepsi Center. Units feature views in every room and designer bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
West Highland
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,319
480 sqft
Highlands Square location just steps from dining and entertainment. Boutique apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and loads of storage. Community amenities include bike storage, coffee bar and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Five Points
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,320
526 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
96 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,325
484 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St, Denver, CO
Studio
$2,050
495 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
12 Units Available
Highland
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,430
473 sqft
Designer kitchens with double-door refrigerators and smooth top stoves. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Just blocks to LoHi destinations like Little Man Ice Cream and Linger.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
34 Units Available
West Highland
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,228
608 sqft
Spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings, wood plank flooring and spacious closets. Conveniently located close to I-70, restaurants, grocery, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
42 Units Available
Five Points
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,418
485 sqft
High-end interior finishes including 12-foot ceilings, exposed ductwork, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Resident clubroom with a gourmet kitchen and theater room. On the banks of the Milwaukee River.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland
Lumina Apartments
3234 Navajo St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,529
553 sqft
Residential apartments with sun-filled rooms, just minutes from I-25. Each home has stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, extra storage and dishwasher. The modern apartment complex has a garage, internet access and common lobby.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
37 Units Available
Five Points
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,309
557 sqft
Located in downtown Denver near Coors Field, these homes feature designer lights, private patios and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center, a swimming pool and a business center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
46 Units Available
Highland
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,426
533 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
River North Art District
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,315
540 sqft
Designer kitchens with double-door refrigerators and smooth top stoves. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Just blocks to LoHi destinations like Little Man Ice Cream and Linger.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
39 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,427
546 sqft
Bamboo flooring, quartz countertops, and designer cabinetry. Bike and ski maintenance shop. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, kettlebells, yoga/barre studio, and frequent classes. Just blocks from Union Station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
66 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,421
586 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 09:01 PM
42 Units Available
River North Art District
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,345
557 sqft
In the heart of Denver south of River North Park and west of Brighton Boulevard, look for modern stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in this newly constructed and green living community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
26 Units Available
River North Art District
City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,215
592 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,550
511 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
$
6 Units Available
West Highland
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,325
442 sqft
Located in West Highland with easy access to Sloan's Lake Park and the Downtown Aquarium. Communal clubhouse with 24-hour gym, BBQ facilities, a fire pit, and more. All units have built-in laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
16 Units Available
Five Points
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,477
455 sqft
Near convenient transportation locations like I-25, Union Station Light Rail. Also close to numerous hotspots, including Coors Baseball field, Whiskey Bar, Voodoo Comedy Playhouse, and much more. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom units found in a property that boasts a Las Vegas-inspired sports lounge.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
48 Units Available
Interlocken
Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard, Broomfield, CO
Studio
$1,295
512 sqft
Fusion 355 is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
38 Units Available
River North Art District
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,375
634 sqft
An updated community in a social-centric area. Fantastic upgrades in each apartment including wine racks, walk-in showers, and NEST thermostats. On-site fitness classes, package concierge services, and dog wash station.

July 2020 Westminster Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Westminster Rent Report. Westminster rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westminster rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Westminster rents increased over the past month

Westminster rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westminster stand at $1,300 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,646 for a two-bedroom. Westminster's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Westminster over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Westminster

    As rents have fallen slightly in Westminster, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Westminster is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Westminster's median two-bedroom rent of $1,646 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Westminster fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Westminster than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Westminster is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

