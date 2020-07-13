Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry garage hot tub cats allowed carport internet access

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Here at Village Creek at Brookhill, we offer comfortable homes in a garden apartment community, managed by a committed staff. Our community offers an array of amenities, each home has good lighting and ample storage. Select homes offer custom features and upgrades are available at lease inception and renewal. While Village Creek at Brookhill offers convenient access to services, recreation, transportation, and employment, our community also provides a landscaped refuge from much of the hustle and bustle of city life. You can enjoy the grounds, the facilities, the activities, and the peace and quiet of your new home. Our staff does everything that it can to make your home feel like home. And our friendly, competent people are here to help.