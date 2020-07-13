All apartments in Westminster
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:32 PM

Village Creek At Brookhill

Open Now until 6pm
9052 Vance St · (720) 204-4154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9052 Vance St, Westminster, CO 80021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 20-105 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,236

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit 12-308 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,241

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit 16-203 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,276

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24-210 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 20-210 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 32-205 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Creek At Brookhill.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
carport
internet access
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Here at Village Creek at Brookhill, we offer comfortable homes in a garden apartment community, managed by a committed staff. Our community offers an array of amenities, each home has good lighting and ample storage. Select homes offer custom features and upgrades are available at lease inception and renewal. While Village Creek at Brookhill offers convenient access to services, recreation, transportation, and employment, our community also provides a landscaped refuge from much of the hustle and bustle of city life. You can enjoy the grounds, the facilities, the activities, and the peace and quiet of your new home. Our staff does everything that it can to make your home feel like home. And our friendly, competent people are here to help.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $10 per applicant
Deposit: $300 for 1 bedroom, $350 for 2 bedroom (with approved credit)
Move-in Fees: $175 Lease Administration Fee
Additional: $26/month in flat fees + water/sewer fees
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: Fee: $300 (first cat), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, Chow, Akita, Presa Canario, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf hybrid
Dogs
fee: $300 (first dog), $100 (additional dog)
Cats
fee: $200 (first cat), $100 (additional cat)
Parking Details: Open parking; Carport/reserved parking: $35/month; Garage: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Creek At Brookhill have any available units?
Village Creek At Brookhill has 34 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does Village Creek At Brookhill have?
Some of Village Creek At Brookhill's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Creek At Brookhill currently offering any rent specials?
Village Creek At Brookhill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Creek At Brookhill pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Creek At Brookhill is pet friendly.
Does Village Creek At Brookhill offer parking?
Yes, Village Creek At Brookhill offers parking.
Does Village Creek At Brookhill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village Creek At Brookhill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Creek At Brookhill have a pool?
Yes, Village Creek At Brookhill has a pool.
Does Village Creek At Brookhill have accessible units?
No, Village Creek At Brookhill does not have accessible units.
Does Village Creek At Brookhill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Creek At Brookhill has units with dishwashers.
