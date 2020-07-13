Village Creek At Brookhill

Lease Length: 3-13 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $10 per applicant
Deposit: $300 for 1 bedroom, $350 for 2 bedroom (with approved credit)
Move-in Fees: $175 Lease Administration Fee
Additional: $26/month in flat fees + water/sewer fees
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: Fee: $300 (first cat), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, Chow, Akita, Presa Canario, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf hybrid
Dogs
fee: $300 (first dog), $100 (additional dog)
Cats
fee: $200 (first cat), $100 (additional cat)