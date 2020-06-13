Apartment List
/
CO
/
westminster
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:14 AM

335 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Westminster, CO

Finding an apartment in Westminster that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
12153 Bannock St #D
12153 Bannock Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1334 sqft
12153 Bannock St #D Available 07/25/20 Affordably Spacious Condo in Westminster with AC and 1 Car Garage - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trendwood and Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
6644 W 95th Place
6644 West 95th Place, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
992 sqft
6644 W 95th Place Available 07/01/20 2BD/1BA Charming Westminster Home on Open Space Available July 1st! - Light streams from the kitchen windows inviting you into this bright 2BD, 1BA, ranch style home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
4157 W 118th Place
4157 West 118th Place, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
2400 sqft
4157 W 118th Place Available 06/16/20 Spacious 3BD, 4BA Townhouse with Office, Two Balconies and 2-Car Garage - With well over 2,000 square feet, this spacious townhouse is situated near several several shopping and dining options, shopping centers

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7830 West 87th Drive #G
7830 West 87th Drive, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super Cute, Move-in Ready, Spacious, 2nd Floor Condo in Arvada for Rent with Updates and Extras! - Super cute, move-in ready penthouse 1 bed plus den/1 bath condo in a great location near 88th and Wadsworth, just around the corner from Old Chicago

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9811 Westcliff Pkwy
9811 Westcliff Parkway, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1153 sqft
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom: Great Parking Options - Property Id: 258705 One of three 2 bedroom floor plans ready, 5 units for April and one for June.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
2740 W. 86th Ave #203
2740 West 86th Avenue, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
2740 W. 86th Ave #203 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Updated Condo in Westminster, Available August 1 Move In - The living room, living area has new laminate wood floor, while the bedrooms have the comfort of new, soft, clean carpeting.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7710 W 87th Dr #E
7710 West 87th Drive, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
723 sqft
Light and bright open floor plan in Arvada! 1 bed / 1 bath - Fantastic top floor end unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Arvada! Large living area with wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Separate dining space off the updated kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kings Mill
1 Unit Available
9131 W 90th Place
9131 West 90th Place, Westminster, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1568 sqft
9131 W 90th Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, Newly Remodeled Home In Westminster - Available 7/1/2020 - Two Weeks Free! Waved Pet Deposit! - **Rent Today & Get Two Weeks Free and Waved Pet Deposit** Enjoy this stylishly remodeled home on a sunny

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
8654 Decatur St Unit 235
8654 North Decatur Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
8654 Decatur St Unit 235 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Updated Condo in Westminster, Available August 1 Move In - This gorgeous, end unit condo is in a great location.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
10411 Holland Street
10411 Holland Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
10411 Holland Street Available 07/01/20 2 Story home with basement in Westminster - This is a 3 bed, 2.5 bath single family home available for move in beginning of July.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
11238 Osage Cir. Unit E
11238 North Osage Circle, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1550 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Northglenn - This townhouse is well laid out and very functional with two bedrooms upstairs, one with a 5-piece bathroom and walk-in closets, ceiling fans.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kings Mill
1 Unit Available
8335 W. 90th Pl.
8335 West 90th Place, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
8335 W. 90th Pl. Available 06/25/20 Condo in Great Westminster Location Right Along Greenbelt Walkway! - Available for a 1 or 2 year Lease. Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
8657 Clay St. #368
8657 North Clay Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Westminster! - Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Prospectors Point. The open floor plan boasts plenty of natural light and the covered patio is a great place to enjoy the summer shade.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
3052 W 107th Pl Unit F
3052 West 107th Place, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Come see this gorgeous 3BD, 2BA end unit with a large fenced in yard! Tri-level end unit townhome with big living room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
10517 Pierson Cir
10517 Pierson Circle, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1626 sqft
This charming home boasts 1,626 finished square feet with 3 bedrooms and full bathroom on the upper level, 1/2 bath and living room on the main level and an additional family/rec room in the finished portion of the basement.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
4364 West 118th Place
4364 West 118th Place, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1862 sqft
This Non-Smoking, Tri-Level Townhouse includes: 3 Bedrooms, all on 3rd Level Master w/Walk-in Closet 2 Full Bathrooms, 2 Powder Rooms Master w/Double Sinks & Soaking Tub Stainless Appliances in Kitchen Fridge w /Ice-maker Dishwasher Gas

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
7495 Lowell Boulevard
7495 Lowell Boulevard, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
This recently renovated top floor 2 BR with new appliances, kitchen fixtures, and upgraded bathroom is available NOW! $105 utility fee covers all utilities except electric Offstreet parking spot included Onsite coin operated laundry Please note

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
11355 Xavier Court
11355 Xavier Court, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2611 sqft
Located in desirable Westminster neighborhood close to three parks, schools, open space trails and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
11865 Bradburn Boulevard
11865 Bradburn Boulevard, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2398 sqft
Want to take a virtual tour right now? >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KkHtaVHpMoa We are running a special: first and last month's rent are free (prorated that comes out to $2329.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
2801 West 70th Avenue
2801 West 70th Avenue, Westminster, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
To self-tour this unit, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1031997 Lock Box is located opposite side of Amazon Hub near the front door.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
7525 Julian Street
7525 Julian Street, Westminster, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2033 sqft
Pet Friendly! Home w/ Tons of Character and Awesome Outdoor Entertaining Space! AVAILABILITY DATE: July 3rd, 2020. Lease start dates available up to 30 days past this date. PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size and breed approval.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
5580 West 72nd Place
5580 West 72nd Place, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1530 sqft
Westminster Townhome in Central but Quiet Location w/ 2 Car Garage & No Traffic! NEW STAINLESS FRIDGE PROVIDED - not in photos. AVAILABILITY DATE: July 1, 2020. Flexible move in dates available. PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs negotiable.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
7401 Bradburn Blv
7401 Bradburn Boulevard, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kings Mill
1 Unit Available
9130 W 91st Avenue
9130 West 91st Avenue, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1568 sqft
Standley Lake Home (3 bed, 2 bath) - Available March 16 - You will enjoy this recently remodeled and repainted home near Standley Lake! The property is located on a sunny corner lot near two small parks.
City Guide for Westminster, CO

Greetings, future Rocky Mountain renters, and congrats on discovering the final destination for your Westminster apartment hunting endeavors! Situated equidistant to Denver and Boulder, Westminster is a popular living locale for Coloradoans in the market for Denver-like dwellings at more budget-friendly prices. So what do you say? Are you ready to join the more than 110,000 proud peeps who call Westminster home? Then stick with us, because the lodgings of your life in the ‘burbs of the Mile H...

First, though, let’s take a few moments to answer the questions we know you must have about life in Westminster.

Having trouble with Craigslist Westminster? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Westminster, CO

Finding an apartment in Westminster that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestminster 3 BedroomsWestminster Accessible ApartmentsWestminster Apartments under $1,000Westminster Apartments under $1,100
Westminster Apartments under $1,200Westminster Apartments with BalconyWestminster Apartments with GarageWestminster Apartments with GymWestminster Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestminster Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWestminster Apartments with Parking
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Apartments with Washer-DryerWestminster Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestminster Furnished ApartmentsWestminster Pet Friendly PlacesWestminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College