southeast westminster
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:21 PM
277 Apartments for rent in Southeast Westminster, Westminster, CO
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1166 sqft
Ideally situated near Lake Arbor. Pet-friendly community of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features stylish black appliances, carpeted bedrooms and a full-size basement. On-site swimming pool, dog park, playground and residents' lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$924
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
762 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St, Westminster, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
715 sqft
Willowbrook Apartments is a professionally-managed property in Westminster, just northwest of Denver, with easy access to Boulder, Louisville, and Arvada.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
8666 Decatur South
8666 North Decatur Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Available for immediate move-in * New vinyl, carpet & fresh neutral color paint * Living room has a wood burning fireplace * Central air conditioning * Includes a stackable
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2900 Eliot Cir
2900 Eliot Circle, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
821 sqft
Excellent 2 bedroom, 1 bath garden level apartment located in a 4 plex near 72nd and Federal. The unit has new paint and new carpet. There is 1 assigned parking spot and a shared coin operated laundry on-site. Also, there is a shared courtyard.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
2801 West 70th Avenue
2801 West 70th Avenue, Westminster, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
To self-tour this unit, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1031997 Lock Box is located opposite side of Amazon Hub near the front door.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8075 Wolff St Unit L
8075 Wolff Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
885 sqft
This 884 square foot Row Home features a modern, remodeled kitchen and bathroom with brand new tile and flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3820 W 76th Ave B
3820 West 76th Avenue, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
76th Ave Westminster Unit B - Property Id: 314282 **Please Read** 6 month to 1 year lease available with possibility to extend. No sec 8 at this time. Airy remodeled basement apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8657 Clay St. #368
8657 North Clay Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Westminster! - Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Prospectors Point. The open floor plan boasts plenty of natural light and the covered patio is a great place to enjoy the summer shade.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
7495 Lowell Boulevard
7495 Lowell Boulevard, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
$1000 off of first month's rent for move in within 30 days! This recently renovated top floor 2 BR with new appliances, kitchen fixtures, and upgraded bathroom is available NOW! $105 utility fee covers all utilities except electric Offstreet
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
7160 Stuart Street
7160 Stuart Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
900 sqft
Updated pictures are to come, we are updating the property with carpet and fresh paint. Pictures to come soon! This 3 bedroom 1 bath screams out value for a small family. This apartment home is part of a 2 level quadplex. This apt.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
7166 Stuart Street
7166 Stuart Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
690 sqft
Great garden apartment home, part of a quite 4 plex apartment complex. This 1 bedroom has a great floor plan, with a open and inviting kitchen and living room. Parking in back of four plex, large front yard, and mature tree's and landscaping.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7401 Bradburn Blv
7401 Bradburn Boulevard, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6760 Meade Cir Unit C
6760 Meade Cir, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1300 sqft
6760 Meade Cir Unit C Available 04/04/20 Updated 2BD, 2BA Westminster Home with 2-Car Garage, Easy Access to Boulder, I-70 and I-25 - This home feels sleek and modern, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated light fixtures, and
Results within 1 mile of Southeast Westminster
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
41 Units Available
Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
853 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious rooms, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and balcony. Located in Westminster, Colorado, within minutes of Denver's night-life, Boulder's charm, and renowned retreats and ski resorts.
Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
14 Units Available
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly community that welcomes large pets and is within walking distance of several pet parks. Private balcony/patio in each unit that overlooks the Rocky Mountains. Not too far from various dining options (Lark Burger, Joe's Crab Shack, and more). Near Standley Lake and other parks.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
34 Units Available
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,236
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
802 sqft
Both renovated and traditional units available. Select units even have wood-burning fireplaces and wood plank flooring for that homey cabin feel. On-site, residents can use the laundry center and fitness center and relax by the pool/hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
10 Units Available
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,090
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
775 sqft
Large, open floor plans with balconies. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and picnic areas with grills. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
29 Units Available
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
750 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
14 Units Available
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
6 Units Available
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
895 sqft
Many community amenities like two pools, two dog parks, a clubhouse. Property sandwiched between three different parks: Bell Roth Park, Camenisch Park, and Sherrelwood Park. Near entertainment and shopping options like Water World and Leever Foods Inc. Units have recently renovated interiors.
Last updated July 10 at 06:26am
5 Units Available
Pecos Gardens
7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
814 sqft
Pecos Gardens offers studio, 1, and 2 bedroom floor plans near Westminster, northwest of Denver. These apartments feature kitchens with electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher (select units) and disposal.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
876 sqft
Parkside Apartments in Denver, CO offer affordable living in roomy apartments with balconies and in-unit laundry. There is a pool on-site, along with grilling stations and picnic tables.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8947 Mccoy Pl
8947 Mc Coy Place, Shaw Heights, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
Available 09/15/2020 10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counters, Custom cabinets, Tile and carpet flooring, Washer/Dryer hookups for a stackable, Window A/C unit in the
