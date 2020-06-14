269 Apartments for rent in Westminster, CO with garage

Apartment List
Westminster apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
Southeast Westminster
17 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$924
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
762 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
26 Units Available
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Found next to Highway 36 for easy access to surrounding areas. Near Waverly Acres Park, and many hiking/biking trails. All apartments upgraded with new stainless steel appliances. Large windows for stunning mountain views. Residents able to enjoy the resort-style pool, spa, and grilling gazebo.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Westminster
20 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Westminster
33 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Westminster
34 Units Available
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,358
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,484
1657 sqft
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Westminster
9 Units Available
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our 1-2 bedroom homes in Westminster offer gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit W/D. Ready access to I-25 and approximately 20 minutes to downtown Denver and Boulder.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central Westminster
67 Units Available
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,228
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
853 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious rooms, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and balcony. Located in Westminster, Colorado, within minutes of Denver's night-life, Boulder's charm, and renowned retreats and ski resorts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Westminster
17 Units Available
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,347
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Central Westminster
17 Units Available
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,310
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly community that welcomes large pets and is within walking distance of several pet parks. Private balcony/patio in each unit that overlooks the Rocky Mountains. Not too far from various dining options (Lark Burger, Joe's Crab Shack, and more). Near Standley Lake and other parks.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Northeast Westminster
13 Units Available
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,485
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1483 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills of Westminster, Colorado, this community offers luxury, garden-style floor plans in 1-3 bedroom apartments. Clubhouse with fitness center, pool, and fire pits. Near Orchard Town Shopping Mall.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
28 Units Available
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
802 sqft
Both renovated and traditional units available. Select units even have wood-burning fireplaces and wood plank flooring for that homey cabin feel. On-site, residents can use the laundry center and fitness center and relax by the pool/hot tub.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Westminster
18 Units Available
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,353
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
990 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:34am
Central Westminster
29 Units Available
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,369
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1309 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Westminster
7 Units Available
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with spacious interiors, well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and large closets. In Westminster, within easy commute of Downtown Denver and near Hyland Christian School. Pool, spa, and gym for residents.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
10517 Pierson Cir
10517 Pierson Circle, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1626 sqft
This charming home boasts 1,626 finished square feet with 3 bedrooms and full bathroom on the upper level, 1/2 bath and living room on the main level and an additional family/rec room in the finished portion of the basement.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Kings Mill
1 Unit Available
9142 W 88th Circle
9142 West 88th Circle, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
MUST SEE! Clean and spacious unit overlooking pool. Located on Westminster-Arvada border. All new flooring. Two balconies, central air conditioning. Oversized one car garage with opener, patio, new washer and dryer included 'as-is', NO Pets.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
11129 Alcott St #C
11129 Alcott Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
840 sqft
Clean two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in nicely kept Cedar Bridge Condos. Located in Westminster, this quaint condo features great community amenities including a swimming pool, community clubhouse, and tennis courts.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
12153 Bannock St #D
12153 Bannock Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1334 sqft
12153 Bannock St #D Available 07/25/20 Affordably Spacious Condo in Westminster with AC and 1 Car Garage - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trendwood and Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
6644 W 95th Place
6644 West 95th Place, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
992 sqft
6644 W 95th Place Available 07/01/20 2BD/1BA Charming Westminster Home on Open Space Available July 1st! - Light streams from the kitchen windows inviting you into this bright 2BD, 1BA, ranch style home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
4157 W 118th Place
4157 West 118th Place, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
2400 sqft
4157 W 118th Place Available 06/16/20 Spacious 3BD, 4BA Townhouse with Office, Two Balconies and 2-Car Garage - With well over 2,000 square feet, this spacious townhouse is situated near several several shopping and dining options, shopping centers

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
10742 N. Parfet Street
10742 North Parfet Street, Westminster, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1568 sqft
10742 N. Parfet Street Available 07/10/20 Completely Remodeled Bi-Level W/ Large Yard - Fully remodeled April 2019, Beautiful, quiet and spacious bi-level family home in Westminster with large, fenced and landscaped corner lot.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9811 Westcliff Pkwy
9811 Westcliff Parkway, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1153 sqft
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom: Great Parking Options - Property Id: 258705 One of three 2 bedroom floor plans ready, 5 units for April and one for June.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kings Mill
1 Unit Available
9131 W 90th Place
9131 West 90th Place, Westminster, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1568 sqft
9131 W 90th Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, Newly Remodeled Home In Westminster - Available 7/1/2020 - Two Weeks Free! Waved Pet Deposit! - **Rent Today & Get Two Weeks Free and Waved Pet Deposit** Enjoy this stylishly remodeled home on a sunny
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Westminster, CO

Westminster apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

