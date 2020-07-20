All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 13015 Steele Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
13015 Steele Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13015 Steele Court

13015 Steele Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13015 Steele Court, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom in Thorton! Beautiful spacious kitchen and living area. This home boasts a huge lot that backs to a trail and open space. Plenty of room for entertaining or relaxing on the deck! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13015 Steele Court have any available units?
13015 Steele Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 13015 Steele Court currently offering any rent specials?
13015 Steele Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13015 Steele Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13015 Steele Court is pet friendly.
Does 13015 Steele Court offer parking?
No, 13015 Steele Court does not offer parking.
Does 13015 Steele Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13015 Steele Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13015 Steele Court have a pool?
No, 13015 Steele Court does not have a pool.
Does 13015 Steele Court have accessible units?
No, 13015 Steele Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13015 Steele Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13015 Steele Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13015 Steele Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13015 Steele Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with PoolsThornton Pet Friendly Places
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College