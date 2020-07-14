All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like Sunset Peak Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
Sunset Peak Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Sunset Peak Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
475 Russell Blvd · (585) 229-6518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
South Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-2F · Avail. Oct 21

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05D · Avail. Jul 23

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit 04B · Avail. Jul 22

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit 07D · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 946 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunset Peak Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton.

We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $500 up to one month's rent.
Move-in Fees: $150.00 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $350
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Rottweilers, Chows, Dobermans, Akitas, Pit Bulls
Parking Details: Off street parking.
Storage Details: No additional storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunset Peak Apartments have any available units?
Sunset Peak Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does Sunset Peak Apartments have?
Some of Sunset Peak Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunset Peak Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sunset Peak Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunset Peak Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunset Peak Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sunset Peak Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sunset Peak Apartments offers parking.
Does Sunset Peak Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sunset Peak Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunset Peak Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sunset Peak Apartments has a pool.
Does Sunset Peak Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sunset Peak Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sunset Peak Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunset Peak Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sunset Peak Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with PoolThornton Pet Friendly Places
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity