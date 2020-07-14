Sunset Peak Apartments

Lease Length: 2-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $500 up to one month's rent.
Move-in Fees: $150.00 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $350
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Rottweilers, Chows, Dobermans, Akitas, Pit Bulls
Parking Details: Off street parking.
Storage Details: No additional storage