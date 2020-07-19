All apartments in Englewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5091 Grant Street

5091 South Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

5091 South Grant Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
concierge
gym
parking
pool
guest suite
internet access
lobby
sauna
Impeccable and newly updated 1BD/2BA condo in prestigious Portofino Tower - the only 5-star luxury building downtown! Fully furnished with top quality designs. Monthly rate is all inclusive - dedicated parking, utilities, cable, internet/wi-fi, 24 hour secure access, concierge service and on-site fitness center. Monthly lease is $2,500.

With a walk score of 91, you will truly be steps from all that downtown has to offer! Walk 2 blocks to 17th Avenue business district, 3 blocks to 16th Street Mall with entertainment, restaurants and nightlife, 3 blocks to Light Rail. Let your Portofino Tower concierge arrange an evening out!

The unit features marble floors in entry, kitchen and bathrooms, slab granite countertops throughout, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, chrystal chandelier, powder room off the entry, walk-in closet in master suite, a large step-in closet off the entry, washer/dryer in unit, all stainless steel appliances, custom built-in linen closet in master bath and double vanity sinks. Blackout up/down cellular shades and floor-to-ceiling curtains for your privacy. Work desk with high-speed internet connection is provided. Room&Board; sectional in living room opens up to a queen-size bed for your guests.

This unit is also outfitted with a full set of kitchenware, linens and towels and is CHBO complete.

Building amenities:
- 24hr Security and Concierge
- Fitness center
- Indoor lap pool
- Steam room
- Sauna
- Wine cellar
- Business center
- Conference room
- Dramatic lobby available for private functions
- Guest suite with kitchenette available for your visitors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5091 Grant Street have any available units?
5091 Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 5091 Grant Street have?
Some of 5091 Grant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5091 Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
5091 Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5091 Grant Street pet-friendly?
No, 5091 Grant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 5091 Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 5091 Grant Street offers parking.
Does 5091 Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5091 Grant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5091 Grant Street have a pool?
Yes, 5091 Grant Street has a pool.
Does 5091 Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 5091 Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5091 Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5091 Grant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
