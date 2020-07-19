5091 Grant Street

Amenities

Impeccable and newly updated 1BD/2BA condo in prestigious Portofino Tower - the only 5-star luxury building downtown! Fully furnished with top quality designs. Monthly rate is all inclusive - dedicated parking, utilities, cable, internet/wi-fi, 24 hour secure access, concierge service and on-site fitness center. Monthly lease is $2,500.



With a walk score of 91, you will truly be steps from all that downtown has to offer! Walk 2 blocks to 17th Avenue business district, 3 blocks to 16th Street Mall with entertainment, restaurants and nightlife, 3 blocks to Light Rail. Let your Portofino Tower concierge arrange an evening out!



The unit features marble floors in entry, kitchen and bathrooms, slab granite countertops throughout, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, chrystal chandelier, powder room off the entry, walk-in closet in master suite, a large step-in closet off the entry, washer/dryer in unit, all stainless steel appliances, custom built-in linen closet in master bath and double vanity sinks. Blackout up/down cellular shades and floor-to-ceiling curtains for your privacy. Work desk with high-speed internet connection is provided. Room&Board; sectional in living room opens up to a queen-size bed for your guests.



This unit is also outfitted with a full set of kitchenware, linens and towels and is CHBO complete.



Building amenities:

- 24hr Security and Concierge

- Fitness center

- Indoor lap pool

- Steam room

- Sauna

- Wine cellar

- Business center

- Conference room

- Dramatic lobby available for private functions

- Guest suite with kitchenette available for your visitors