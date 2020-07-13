AL
174 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Englewood, CO

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
27 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsong Apartments is ideally located in Englewood, Colorado, within walking distance of Swedish Hospital and Craig Hospital. We're just minutes away from the shops of City Center, the Englewood Recreation Center, and the light rail station.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 04:04am
3 Units Available
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,014
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
874 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer flooring and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a barbecue area and courtyard on-site. Pet-friendly. Near the Englewood light rail station for convenient transportation. Close to Craig Hospital.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
810 sqft
Open concept interiors with plenty of natural light. Massive resort-style pool with plenty of space to swim laps. Less than a mile to Progress Park and Cornerstone Park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
440 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Winchester & Browning in Englewood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
80 East Tufts Avenue - 1
80 E Tufts Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
455 sqft
Cute and cozy house built in 1950, converted to a triplex. This unit features 1 bedroom and 1 bath, a front and back door, a laundry room shared with the other two tenants, and a detached one car garage! New carpet and flooring in the bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4671 S. Decatur St., #128
4671 South Decatur Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
816 sqft
New Paint - GREAT location 2 Bedroom Condo Next to Centennial Park - This condo has 816 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new paint, A/C, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Private Setting Overlooking a Beautiful Courtyard! 1 Dedicated parking space.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Centennial
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
14 Units Available
Centennial
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
5 Units Available
College View
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
909 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Federal in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
University
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,035
485 sqft
Situated close to the Denver University campus and walking distance to great restaurants and shops. Charming community with peaceful courtyard. On-site laundry and parking. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
University
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
Low-maintenance apartments on a tree-lined street, not far from Denver University and the Harvard Gulch Trail. Garbage disposal and air conditioning. On-site laundry, internet access and parking.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
University
Concord
2459 S York St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,065
485 sqft
Centrally located apartment block, just minutes from the University of Denver's campus. Modern rooms have air conditioning, ovens and refrigerators. On-site laundry, courtyard and internet access. Cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
University
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
630 sqft
Well-equipped living spaces close to Denver University and DeBoer Park. Ovens, refrigerators and air conditioning in rooms. Laundry facilities and parking lot located on-site. Cats and dogs allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Ketring Park
92 W Ida Ave
92 West Ida Avenue, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with new floors and lots of windows. Great brick building with a large fenced yard and shared laundry. Quiet building with a great location and close to everything. One reserved parking spot per apartment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Ketring Park
122 West Ida Avenue
122 West Ida Avenue, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
560 sqft
EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this adorable and spacious remodeled unit in The Adria Place for immediate occupancy. This charming 1 bedroom unit is the perfect place to call home.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
University Park
2716 S Cook St
2716 South Cook Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$800
1541 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for roommates for the 2019/2020 school year. Nicely updated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home close to DU and Wash Park.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
25 Units Available
Washington Virginia Vale
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,044
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,174
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
804 sqft
Abundant storage space throughout every floor plan. Park-like landscaping with walking trails, picnic areas and a creek. Dog park with agility equipment, benches and shade trees. Steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
$
13 Units Available
Goldsmith
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
898 sqft
Take your pick from our modern, newly renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cherry Creek.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
8 Units Available
Virginia Village
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,065
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
900 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of the city, easy access to I-25, and plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Apartments feature cozy fireplaces, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community pool, and cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
25 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,170
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1400 sqft
Luxury high-rise homes in the Quality Hill District offer amenities like bath tubs and fireplaces, with one- to three-bedroom floor plans. Live right in the middle of the action of downtown Denver!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$970
440 sqft
With community features such as on-site laundry facilities, elevator, and central heat and cooling, you’ll be surprised at how carefree urban living can be.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
12 Units Available
Glendale
Mint Urban Infinity
1251 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,007
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
923 sqft
Recently renovated units with easy access to I-25. Sophisticated kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center or swim a few laps in the pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
2 Units Available
Virginia Village
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
575 sqft
This stunning, newer building is in the heart of the business district. Apartments offer ample closet space, bike storage, designer flooring and lighting. Recently renovated community.
Rent Report
Englewood

July 2020 Englewood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Englewood Rent Report. Englewood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Englewood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Englewood rents declined moderately over the past month

Englewood rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Englewood stand at $1,224 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,549 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Englewood's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Englewood over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Englewood

    As rents have fallen significantly in Englewood, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Englewood is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Englewood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,549 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Englewood fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Englewood than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

