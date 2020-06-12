/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
202 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Englewood, CO
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1188 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
52 Units Available
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1528 sqft
Cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances for high-end kitchens. Option for wellness package with fitness classes, yoga, and personal training. Pet-friendly with pet play area, full-service pet grooming, and dog walking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
28 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1062 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Inverness
17 Units Available
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
23 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hampden South
26 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
949 sqft
Conveniently located property overlooking mature landscape. Close to DU, Aurora campus and ACC. Residents can shop at the nearby Cherry Creek Mall and Park Meadows Mall. Can access transportation through I-25, Light Rail, RTD Bus, and more. Tenants have easy access to parks and trails close by.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
30 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
923 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Inverness
19 Units Available
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1525 sqft
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
938 sqft
Easy drive to both Littleton and Santa Fe RTD stops and near the Museum of Outdoor Arts. Close to a huge trail that leads to Belleview Park. Big units with a master bedroom and a lot of storage. Tenants can take advantage of the on-site BBQ grilling area, dog park, playground, and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
14 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1079 sqft
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
11 Units Available
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1093 sqft
Fantastic Englewood location close to Denver Tech Center, Downtown Denver and more. Quiet community with 24-hour gym, basketball court and pool. Large, bright apartments with dishwasher, pantry, and balcony or patio.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
Inverness
29 Units Available
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1059 sqft
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
6 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 07:14am
3 Units Available
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
874 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer flooring and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a barbecue area and courtyard on-site. Pet-friendly. Near the Englewood light rail station for convenient transportation. Close to Craig Hospital.
Last updated June 7 at 09:13am
Contact for Availability
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1319 sqft
Coming June 2020 Iron Works Apartments offers brand-new 2- or 3-bedroom light-filled floor plans. Luxury finishes include gourmet kitchens and designer baths, in your choice of light or dark cabinetry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1048 sqft
Live the life you want at LIV Apartments in Englewood. Here you’ll find an apartment community that blends convenience with contemporary living.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
3531 S Pennsylvania St
3531 South Pennsylvania Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
Rooftop Deck and Private YARD! New 2 Bed Townhomes - Property Id: 279776 FREE RENT ASK HOW!! Net rent with special ($2765) 13m lease! Brand new and beautifully finished 2 bed, 2.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
3539 S Pennsylvania St
3539 South Pennsylvania Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1400 sqft
Brand New 2 Bed 2.5 bth Townhomes Avail NOW!! - Property Id: 274558 Brand new and beautifully finished 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in the Heart of Englewood - steps from Swedish Hospital.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Centennial
58 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1114 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harvey Park South
7 Units Available
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
928 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
Sterne Park
3 Units Available
Ketring Park
5907 Gallup St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
975 sqft
Ketring Park Apartments invites you to start your new Littleton lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
