Apartment List
/
CO
/
englewood
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

354 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Englewood, CO

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,213
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Inverness
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,384
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
5 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,343
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
28 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
21 Units Available
Inverness
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
20 Units Available
Hampden South
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,228
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
938 sqft
Easy drive to both Littleton and Santa Fe RTD stops and near the Museum of Outdoor Arts. Close to a huge trail that leads to Belleview Park. Big units with a master bedroom and a lot of storage. Tenants can take advantage of the on-site BBQ grilling area, dog park, playground, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
56 Units Available
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,607
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,096
1898 sqft
Cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances for high-end kitchens. Option for wellness package with fitness classes, yoga, and personal training. Pet-friendly with pet play area, full-service pet grooming, and dog walking.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
13 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,529
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,209
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
949 sqft
Conveniently located property overlooking mature landscape. Close to DU, Aurora campus and ACC. Residents can shop at the nearby Cherry Creek Mall and Park Meadows Mall. Can access transportation through I-25, Light Rail, RTD Bus, and more. Tenants have easy access to parks and trails close by.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Inverness
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1690 sqft
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 04:04am
3 Units Available
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,014
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
874 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer flooring and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a barbecue area and courtyard on-site. Pet-friendly. Near the Englewood light rail station for convenient transportation. Close to Craig Hospital.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
810 sqft
Open concept interiors with plenty of natural light. Massive resort-style pool with plenty of space to swim laps. Less than a mile to Progress Park and Cornerstone Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
23 Units Available
Inverness
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1238 sqft
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
14 Units Available
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Englewood location close to Denver Tech Center, Downtown Denver and more. Quiet community with 24-hour gym, basketball court and pool. Large, bright apartments with dishwasher, pantry, and balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:29am
$
Contact for Availability
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1488 sqft
Coming June 2020 Iron Works Apartments offers brand-new 2- or 3-bedroom light-filled floor plans. Luxury finishes include gourmet kitchens and designer baths, in your choice of light or dark cabinetry.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4770 S Logan Street
4770 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home in Duncan Park, Englewood! - Enjoy great access to Duncan Park, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walgreens, and many restaurants with just a short walk! Short drive to great activities for kids including Pirates Cove Water Park,

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3321 S Emerson St
3321 South Emerson Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
2000 sqft
3321 S Emerson St Available 08/01/20 Cute but doesn't look it from the outside 2bed+2off 2ba Large rooms 2000sf fin - Please check out our website for more pictures and to view our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com Avail 4/1/19.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Centennial
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Harvey Park South
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,308
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
928 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
40 Units Available
Centennial
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.

July 2020 Englewood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Englewood Rent Report. Englewood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Englewood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Englewood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Englewood Rent Report. Englewood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Englewood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Englewood rents declined moderately over the past month

Englewood rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Englewood stand at $1,224 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,549 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Englewood's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Englewood over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Englewood

    As rents have fallen significantly in Englewood, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Englewood is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Englewood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,549 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Englewood fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Englewood than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEnglewood 3 BedroomsEnglewood Accessible ApartmentsEnglewood Apartments under $1,000Englewood Apartments under $1,100
    Englewood Apartments under $1,200Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with GarageEnglewood Apartments with GymEnglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEnglewood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEnglewood Apartments with Parking
    Englewood Apartments with PoolEnglewood Apartments with Washer-DryerEnglewood Cheap PlacesEnglewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsEnglewood Furnished ApartmentsEnglewood Pet Friendly PlacesEnglewood Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
    Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
    Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
    Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
    Arapahoe Community College