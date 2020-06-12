316 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Englewood, CO

Apartment List
Englewood, Colorado, is a city of just over 30,000 people, located south of Denver. While primarily residential, Englewood is by no means a bedroom community, and the area is filled...
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
23 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
725 sqft
Windsong Apartments is ideally located in Englewood, Colorado, within walking distance of Swedish Hospital and Craig Hospital. We're just minutes away from the shops of City Center, the Englewood Recreation Center, and the light rail station.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1188 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
52 Units Available
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1528 sqft
Cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances for high-end kitchens. Option for wellness package with fitness classes, yoga, and personal training. Pet-friendly with pet play area, full-service pet grooming, and dog walking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
28 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1062 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Inverness
17 Units Available
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Hampden South
26 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
949 sqft
Conveniently located property overlooking mature landscape. Close to DU, Aurora campus and ACC. Residents can shop at the nearby Cherry Creek Mall and Park Meadows Mall. Can access transportation through I-25, Light Rail, RTD Bus, and more. Tenants have easy access to parks and trails close by.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
30 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
923 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1525 sqft
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
938 sqft
Easy drive to both Littleton and Santa Fe RTD stops and near the Museum of Outdoor Arts. Close to a huge trail that leads to Belleview Park. Big units with a master bedroom and a lot of storage. Tenants can take advantage of the on-site BBQ grilling area, dog park, playground, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
9 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
23 Units Available
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
810 sqft
Open concept interiors with plenty of natural light. Massive resort-style pool with plenty of space to swim laps. Less than a mile to Progress Park and Cornerstone Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
14 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1079 sqft
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
11 Units Available
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1093 sqft
Fantastic Englewood location close to Denver Tech Center, Downtown Denver and more. Quiet community with 24-hour gym, basketball court and pool. Large, bright apartments with dishwasher, pantry, and balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
$
Inverness
29 Units Available
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1059 sqft
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
6 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:14am
$
3 Units Available
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
874 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer flooring and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a barbecue area and courtyard on-site. Pet-friendly. Near the Englewood light rail station for convenient transportation. Close to Craig Hospital.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 7 at 09:13am
$
Contact for Availability
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1319 sqft
Coming June 2020 Iron Works Apartments offers brand-new 2- or 3-bedroom light-filled floor plans. Luxury finishes include gourmet kitchens and designer baths, in your choice of light or dark cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1048 sqft
Live the life you want at LIV Apartments in Englewood. Here you’ll find an apartment community that blends convenience with contemporary living.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3262 S Logan St
3262 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
852 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Home in Englewood with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - This Englewood home has been entirely renovated and is equipped with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new carpets, an updated bathroom, and a separate

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3544 S. Corona St
3544 South Corona Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
825 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom Near Swedish Medical Center!! - Charming, move in ready unit in Englewood! Hardwood floors throughout! Good sized bedrooms and living space! Welcoming kitchen space with lots of natural light! Enjoy a Private Yard and Off Street

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
303 W Lehow Ave
303 West Lehow Avenue, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Small Two Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 285354 Just Painted, New Vinyl Plank Flooring and Deck being worked on right now, bedroom windows will be replaced as soon as can be scheduled - will have photos up in a week or so.

Englewood, Colorado, is a city of just over 30,000 people, located south of Denver. While primarily residential, Englewood is by no means a bedroom community, and the area is filled with things to see and do. Englewood has seen a more than 12% increase in its population since the 1990 census, thanks largely to its convenience to Denver. ## Housing in Englewood Real estate in Englewood costs dramatically more than in the rest of the country, but as a renter, this cost isn't passed on to you. In

Englewood, Colorado, is a city of just over 30,000 people, located south of Denver. While primarily residential, Englewood is by no means a bedroom community, and the area is filled with things to see and do. Englewood has seen a more than 12% increase in its population since the 1990 census, thanks largely to its convenience to Denver.

Housing in Englewood

Real estate in Englewood costs dramatically more than in the rest of the country, but as a renter, this cost isn't passed on to you. In fact, renting a home or apartment with two bedrooms or less is cheaper than the national average, thanks perhaps to recent real estate development.

The average cost to rent a 2-bedroom house or apartment is $970 per month. But be aware that the vacancy rate here is far lower than the national average, so don't rest on your laurels: Start your housing search as soon as you know you're moving.

Englewood's Educational System

Englewood is served by the Englewood Schools district, although parts of the city fall within the Littleton district. Despite an impressive student-to-teacher ratio of 15:1 and a reputation for diversity, this school district is known for being mediocre. Just 23% of students meet state proficiency standards for reading, while 14% are proficient in math. The district's average graduation rate is 50%.

Working in Englewood

Unemployment in Englewood hovers around 4%, a rate decidedly lower than the national average. Projected job growth is good. However, the average household income here is a good deal lower than the national average, which makes Englewood's high cost of living doubly difficult. Just over half the city's households take home $40,000 or more each year.

Nearly 28% of Englewood residents work in sales, office or administrative support roles. Almost 15% work in business, finance or management, and about 11% are in construction, extraction and maintenance repair. The area's top employers include Columbia Swedish Medical Center, Craig Hospital, the Englewood Schools district and the City of Englewood.

Having Fun in Englewood

One of the biggest draws to Englewood is the abundance of fun, family-friendly things to do. Perhaps the city's most notable attraction is Pirates Cove Family Fun Aquatic Center, a water park built by the city as part of a major park renovation project. Since 2004, the water park has opened up its cabanas, swimming pools and 35-foot water slide to swimmers, divers, paddlers, and sunbathers young and old.

The aforementioned remodeling project has turned Englewood's park system into the envy of the region. In addition to Pirates Cove, Belleview Park features hiking trails, a small train and a petting zoo. The Museum of Outdoor Arts is an outdoor sculpture garden with regular modern art exhibitions and educational programs. Duncan Park features a basketball court, horseshoe pits and an off-leash dog park.

Finally, don't forget that one of the biggest reasons to live in Englewood is its proximity to the city of Denver. If there's an event being held there or if you just want a hint of the big city, downtown is just a 15-minute drive away.

