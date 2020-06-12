316 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Englewood, CO

Englewood, Colorado, is a city of just over 30,000 people, located south of Denver. While primarily residential, Englewood is by no means a bedroom community, and the area is filled with things to see and do. Englewood has seen a more than 12% increase in its population since the 1990 census, thanks largely to its convenience to Denver.

Housing in Englewood

Real estate in Englewood costs dramatically more than in the rest of the country, but as a renter, this cost isn't passed on to you. In fact, renting a home or apartment with two bedrooms or less is cheaper than the national average, thanks perhaps to recent real estate development.

The average cost to rent a 2-bedroom house or apartment is $970 per month. But be aware that the vacancy rate here is far lower than the national average, so don't rest on your laurels: Start your housing search as soon as you know you're moving.

Englewood's Educational System

Englewood is served by the Englewood Schools district, although parts of the city fall within the Littleton district. Despite an impressive student-to-teacher ratio of 15:1 and a reputation for diversity, this school district is known for being mediocre. Just 23% of students meet state proficiency standards for reading, while 14% are proficient in math. The district's average graduation rate is 50%.

Working in Englewood

Unemployment in Englewood hovers around 4%, a rate decidedly lower than the national average. Projected job growth is good. However, the average household income here is a good deal lower than the national average, which makes Englewood's high cost of living doubly difficult. Just over half the city's households take home $40,000 or more each year.

Nearly 28% of Englewood residents work in sales, office or administrative support roles. Almost 15% work in business, finance or management, and about 11% are in construction, extraction and maintenance repair. The area's top employers include Columbia Swedish Medical Center, Craig Hospital, the Englewood Schools district and the City of Englewood.

Having Fun in Englewood

One of the biggest draws to Englewood is the abundance of fun, family-friendly things to do. Perhaps the city's most notable attraction is Pirates Cove Family Fun Aquatic Center, a water park built by the city as part of a major park renovation project. Since 2004, the water park has opened up its cabanas, swimming pools and 35-foot water slide to swimmers, divers, paddlers, and sunbathers young and old.

The aforementioned remodeling project has turned Englewood's park system into the envy of the region. In addition to Pirates Cove, Belleview Park features hiking trails, a small train and a petting zoo. The Museum of Outdoor Arts is an outdoor sculpture garden with regular modern art exhibitions and educational programs. Duncan Park features a basketball court, horseshoe pits and an off-leash dog park.

Finally, don't forget that one of the biggest reasons to live in Englewood is its proximity to the city of Denver. If there's an event being held there or if you just want a hint of the big city, downtown is just a 15-minute drive away.