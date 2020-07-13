All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like
Malbec at Vallagio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
Malbec at Vallagio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:54 PM

Malbec at Vallagio

Open Now until 6pm
10245 Taliesin Drive · (720) 597-8059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now offering 4 WEEKS FREE! *select lease terms apply
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO 80112

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 309-A · Avail. now

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 104-D · Avail. now

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 406-E · Avail. Sep 17

$1,572

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107-C · Avail. now

$1,987

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1273 sqft

Unit 105-A · Avail. now

$1,997

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Unit 103-D · Avail. Aug 14

$2,002

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Malbec at Vallagio.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Malbec at Vallagio is a collection of signature apartment homes with well - appointed interiors and lavish amenities. Located in the Vallagio neighborhood off of Inverness Drive, this community offers a personal retreat in an ideal location. Whether you want to unwind at Malbec's resort style pool and spa, get energized in our on-site fitness studio, or entertain in the stylish clubroom, Malbec has the space for you. In home features include granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless-steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers and custom cabinetry. Spacious floor plans and private balconies or patios will allow you to enjoy your new home inside and out. Explore the neighborhood and treat yourself to dinner at Eddie Merlot's, play a round of golf at the Inverness golf club, or take a short drive to Park Meadows for upscale shopping. Explore endless opportunities at the Newest Vallagio Address.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $5.86 per applicant
Deposit: $750 (refundable), $131.252 (nonrefundable)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot: Included in lease, Detached Garage: $125/month, Attached Garage: $175/month. Street: paid. Detached garages range in price from $125-$175 depending on size. Surface lot: paid. Detached garages range in price from $125-$175 depending on size.
Storage Details: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Malbec at Vallagio have any available units?
Malbec at Vallagio has 13 units available starting at $1,529 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does Malbec at Vallagio have?
Some of Malbec at Vallagio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Malbec at Vallagio currently offering any rent specials?
Malbec at Vallagio is offering the following rent specials: Now offering 4 WEEKS FREE! *select lease terms apply
Is Malbec at Vallagio pet-friendly?
Yes, Malbec at Vallagio is pet friendly.
Does Malbec at Vallagio offer parking?
Yes, Malbec at Vallagio offers parking.
Does Malbec at Vallagio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Malbec at Vallagio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Malbec at Vallagio have a pool?
Yes, Malbec at Vallagio has a pool.
Does Malbec at Vallagio have accessible units?
No, Malbec at Vallagio does not have accessible units.
Does Malbec at Vallagio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Malbec at Vallagio has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St
Englewood, CO 80110
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80111
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St
Englewood, CO 80110
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W
Englewood, CO 80112
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St
Englewood, CO 80110
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy
Englewood, CO 80112
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue
Englewood, CO 80110
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 BedroomsEnglewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with ParkingEnglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community CollegeAims Community CollegeArapahoe Community College