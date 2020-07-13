Malbec at Vallagio.

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $5.86 per applicant
Deposit: $750 (refundable), $131.252 (nonrefundable)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot: Included in lease, Detached Garage: $125/month, Attached Garage: $175/month. Street: paid. Detached garages range in price from $125-$175 depending on size. Surface lot: paid. Detached garages range in price from $125-$175 depending on size.
Storage Details: Included in lease.