Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

252 Apartments for rent in Englewood, CO with garage

Englewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hampden South
26 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
13 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1350 sqft
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
12 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
52 Units Available
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,698
1097 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1898 sqft
Cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances for high-end kitchens. Option for wellness package with fitness classes, yoga, and personal training. Pet-friendly with pet play area, full-service pet grooming, and dog walking.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Inverness
18 Units Available
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,337
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,202
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
938 sqft
Easy drive to both Littleton and Santa Fe RTD stops and near the Museum of Outdoor Arts. Close to a huge trail that leads to Belleview Park. Big units with a master bedroom and a lot of storage. Tenants can take advantage of the on-site BBQ grilling area, dog park, playground, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
4 Units Available
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
725 sqft
Windsong Apartments is ideally located in Englewood, Colorado, within walking distance of Swedish Hospital and Craig Hospital. We're just minutes away from the shops of City Center, the Englewood Recreation Center, and the light rail station.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
25 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
6 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,378
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
$
Inverness
27 Units Available
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Inverness
18 Units Available
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,018
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1690 sqft
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:13am
$
Contact for Availability
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1488 sqft
Coming June 2020 Iron Works Apartments offers brand-new 2- or 3-bedroom light-filled floor plans. Luxury finishes include gourmet kitchens and designer baths, in your choice of light or dark cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1048 sqft
Live the life you want at LIV Apartments in Englewood. Here you’ll find an apartment community that blends convenience with contemporary living.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3790 S Sherman St B
3790 South Sherman Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
700 sqft
Fully Remodeled Home in Beautiful Englewood - Property Id: 250993 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in the Heart of Englewood available NOW! - Bright 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex home. this is the Garden level unit.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3539 S Pennsylvania St
3539 South Pennsylvania Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1400 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Brand New 2 Bed 2.5 bth Townhomes Avail NOW!! - Property Id: 274558 Brand new and beautifully finished 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in the Heart of Englewood - steps from Swedish Hospital.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3262 S Logan St
3262 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
852 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Home in Englewood with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - This Englewood home has been entirely renovated and is equipped with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new carpets, an updated bathroom, and a separate

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3531 S Pennsylvania St
3531 South Pennsylvania Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
Rooftop Deck and Private YARD! New 2 Bed Townhomes - Property Id: 279776 FREE RENT ASK HOW!! Net rent with special ($2765) 13m lease! Brand new and beautifully finished 2 bed, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
4720 South Bannock Street
4720 South Bannock Street, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1648 sqft
Opportunity to live in an unbelievable 3 bedroom home in the Englewood area! AVAILABILITY DATE: July 10, 2020 with flexible start dates. PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats permitted with size and breed approval.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807
1900 East Girard Place, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1350 sqft
Beautiful high end condo with floor to ceiling windows with breathtaking views of the Denver skyline and mountains. Amenities include Tennis, Swimming, Fitness equipment, party rooms and guest suites.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 05:55pm
$
Centennial
59 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
University Park
21 Units Available
Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,555
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1158 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, yoga studio, and putting green. Right next to the University of Denver. Close to Observatory Park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University Park
1 Unit Available
Observatory Park Place
2350 S University Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location, close to University of Denver and Observatory Park. Modern units feature patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include elevator, garage and key fob access.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Englewood, CO

Englewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

