Oxford Station Apartments
Oxford Station Apartments

4101 S Navajo St · (720) 999-9026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO 80110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit A521 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit B526 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

Unit A405 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit B230 · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B228 · Avail. now

$2,269

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oxford Station Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
fire pit
Find your perfect home at Oxford Station Apartments in Englewood, Colorado! Thoughtfully designed amenities and apartments create a unique living experience not found anywhere else. Our community is close to the Santa Fe Light Rail Station, South Platte River, Centennial Park and the Bear Valley Shopping Center. The meticulous amenities we offer include a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center housed within an original railway warehouse, virtual workout classes, swimming pool with hot tub, indoor gaming area with pool table and arcade games, outdoor gaming area with a ping pong table, giant chess or checkers and a half basketball court, two dog parks and two outdoor rooftop lounges. Upscale apartment features include the pre-wired 1GB internet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, wood-style flooring, over-sized windows and views of the mountains or city in select apartment homes. Enjoy modern and luxurious living with convenience and ease at Oxford ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $27
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
limit: 3
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Oxford Station is a pet friendly community. We allow up to 3 pets per household. There is a $100 pet deposit, a non-refundable $200 pet fee and monthly pet rent is $25. The weight limit may not exceed 100 pounds and breed restrictions do apply. Please call our Leasing Office for full details.
Dogs
fee: $250
Cats
fee: $200
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface lot is $5 per space and parking garage available. There is a parking fee ranging from $50-$75 for garage parking. We accommodate one car per bedroom. Please contact the Leasing Office for more information about our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Oxford Station Apartments have any available units?
Oxford Station Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does Oxford Station Apartments have?
Some of Oxford Station Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oxford Station Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oxford Station Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oxford Station Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oxford Station Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oxford Station Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oxford Station Apartments offers parking.
Does Oxford Station Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oxford Station Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oxford Station Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Oxford Station Apartments has a pool.
Does Oxford Station Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oxford Station Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oxford Station Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Oxford Station Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

