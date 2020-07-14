Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access package receiving fire pit

Find your perfect home at Oxford Station Apartments in Englewood, Colorado! Thoughtfully designed amenities and apartments create a unique living experience not found anywhere else. Our community is close to the Santa Fe Light Rail Station, South Platte River, Centennial Park and the Bear Valley Shopping Center. The meticulous amenities we offer include a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center housed within an original railway warehouse, virtual workout classes, swimming pool with hot tub, indoor gaming area with pool table and arcade games, outdoor gaming area with a ping pong table, giant chess or checkers and a half basketball court, two dog parks and two outdoor rooftop lounges. Upscale apartment features include the pre-wired 1GB internet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, wood-style flooring, over-sized windows and views of the mountains or city in select apartment homes. Enjoy modern and luxurious living with convenience and ease at Oxford ...