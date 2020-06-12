/
3 bedroom apartments
146 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Englewood, CO
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
28 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
30 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1352 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1145 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
52 Units Available
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1898 sqft
Cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances for high-end kitchens. Option for wellness package with fitness classes, yoga, and personal training. Pet-friendly with pet play area, full-service pet grooming, and dog walking.
14 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1350 sqft
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
Contact for Availability
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1488 sqft
Coming June 2020 Iron Works Apartments offers brand-new 2- or 3-bedroom light-filled floor plans. Luxury finishes include gourmet kitchens and designer baths, in your choice of light or dark cabinetry.
20 Units Available
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1065 sqft
Open concept interiors with plenty of natural light. Massive resort-style pool with plenty of space to swim laps. Less than a mile to Progress Park and Cornerstone Park.
Inverness
19 Units Available
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1690 sqft
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
1 Unit Available
3608 S Cherokee St
3608 S Cherokee St, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
Brand New Build in Englewood -3BD 2BA -Must See! - Property Id: 288086 Brand new build in Englewood - Never been lived in 3 bedroom 2 bathroom.
1 Unit Available
4770 S Logan Street
4770 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
4770 S Logan Street Available 07/08/20 Charming 3 bed 2 bath home in Duncan Park, Englewood! - Enjoy great access to Duncan Park, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walgreens, and many restaurants with just a short walk! Short drive to great activities for
College View
1 Unit Available
2120 W Baker Ave
2120 West Baker Avenue, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1248 sqft
This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Located just minutes away from the South Platte and just moments away from Ruby Hill Park with lots of hiking and biking trails.
1 Unit Available
4720 South Bannock Street
4720 South Bannock Street, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1648 sqft
Opportunity to live in an unbelievable 3 bedroom home in the Englewood area! AVAILABILITY DATE: July 10, 2020 with flexible start dates. PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats permitted with size and breed approval.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
Centennial
58 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
University
1 Unit Available
2260 S. Lafayette St.
2260 South Lafayette Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1115 sqft
2260 S. Lafayette St. Available 06/16/20 Great Home with Fenced Back Yard Near DU! - Available for a 1 or 2 Year Lease Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants. Great Location near Denver University.
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
900 E Evans Ave
900 East Evans Avenue, Denver, CO
AVAILABLE 7/1! Great Location. Close to I-25. 10 Blocks to DU. 8 blocks to Wash Park. Right across the street from Lucille's restaurant! Walk to grocery store, restaurants, bars, light rail. Short drive to DTC. VIRTUAL TOUR https://www.youtube.
Harvey Park
1 Unit Available
2350 S. Irving St.
2350 South Irving Street, Denver, CO
2350 S. Irving St. Available 08/10/20 Outstanding 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home! Available August 12th!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 597-8497, 2350-s-irving-st@rent.dynasty.
University
2 Units Available
2201 South High Street
2201 South High Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2201 South High Street in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
University
1 Unit Available
2315 S Gilpin St
2315 South Gilpin Street, Denver, CO
Don't miss the chance to rent this amazing 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home close to Denver University. Enjoy a walk and a sunset at Harvard Gulch, or take a bike ride around Denver's famous Washington Park.
University
1 Unit Available
2756 South Downing Circle
2756 South Downing Circle, Denver, CO
Want to take a virtual tour right now? >>> https://my.matterport.
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
2275 South Logan Street
2275 South Logan Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1860 sqft
Charming brick home on Harvard Gulch Park. 1860 sq. ft with a bright, open floor plan - three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Overland
1 Unit Available
2280 S. Bannock St.
2280 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO
MONTH TO MONTH LEASE TERM!!! Brick Ranch Style Home Available for Immediate Rental - MONTH TO MONTH LEASE TERM!!! This is the perfect home for short term lease and only asking for a $500 security deposit.
Overland
1 Unit Available
2035 South Galapago Street
2035 South Galapago Street, Denver, CO
Newer Construction Duplex Unit for Rent* High End Finishes* Gas Range* Central AC* Side by Side Washer/Dryer* Two Car Garage plus Additional On-Street Parking* Private Fenced in Yard* Walk to Overland Golf Course and Light Rail* Friendly Pets will
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
South Littleton
123 Units Available
AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1523 sqft
AMLI Littleton Village is ideally located with convenient access to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center and all the Rocky Mountains have to offer. Getting anywhere is easy with quick access to C-470 and the Mineral and Littleton RTD stations.
