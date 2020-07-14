Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Amberley at Inverness is a condo-quality collection of luxury apartments in Englewood. Our floorplans are some of the largest in Denver and come complete with gourmet kitchens, finely appointed finishes, ample storage and spacious indoor and outdoor living. Community social events keep our residents active and connected with their neighbors, while our prime location near I-25 and C-470 provides easy access to DTC, Downtown Denver and the mountains, as well as multiple shopping, dining and entertainment options. Whether you are relocating, downsizing or looking for a temporary place to call home, Amberley provides convenient and flexible lease solutions and a low-maintenance lifestyle.