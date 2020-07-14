All apartments in Englewood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Amberley at Inverness

10450 Spring Green Dr · (720) 399-7564
Rent Special
Receive up to 6 weeks free!
Location

10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO 80112
Inverness

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2310 · Avail. now

$2,323

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1458 sqft

Unit 2108 · Avail. now

$2,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1458 sqft

Unit 1110 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1458 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1211 · Avail. now

$2,806

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amberley at Inverness.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Amberley at Inverness is a condo-quality collection of luxury apartments in Englewood. Our floorplans are some of the largest in Denver and come complete with gourmet kitchens, finely appointed finishes, ample storage and spacious indoor and outdoor living. Community social events keep our residents active and connected with their neighbors, while our prime location near I-25 and C-470 provides easy access to DTC, Downtown Denver and the mountains, as well as multiple shopping, dining and entertainment options. Whether you are relocating, downsizing or looking for a temporary place to call home, Amberley provides convenient and flexible lease solutions and a low-maintenance lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35 for 1 pet, $65 for 2 pets
restrictions: Max combined weight of 160 lbs
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Heated Garage with Free Reserved Parking: One tandem parking space included with rent. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amberley at Inverness have any available units?
Amberley at Inverness has 13 units available starting at $2,323 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does Amberley at Inverness have?
Some of Amberley at Inverness's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amberley at Inverness currently offering any rent specials?
Amberley at Inverness is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to 6 weeks free!
Is Amberley at Inverness pet-friendly?
Yes, Amberley at Inverness is pet friendly.
Does Amberley at Inverness offer parking?
Yes, Amberley at Inverness offers parking.
Does Amberley at Inverness have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Amberley at Inverness offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Amberley at Inverness have a pool?
No, Amberley at Inverness does not have a pool.
Does Amberley at Inverness have accessible units?
Yes, Amberley at Inverness has accessible units.
Does Amberley at Inverness have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amberley at Inverness has units with dishwashers.
