All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like Courtney Downs Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
Courtney Downs Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Courtney Downs Apartment Homes

15849 E Jamison Dr · (720) 370-6443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$300 Move-In Special on Select Homes! Contact the local office for more details.
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15849 E Jamison Dr, Englewood, CO 80112

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09302 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 06211 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 14202 · Avail. now

$1,493

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09208 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Unit 04304 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Unit 12210 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Courtney Downs Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
alarm system
courtyard
fire pit
lobby
online portal
2018 SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Award Recipient and Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. Discover the hidden treasure of Courtney Downs Apartment Homes in Englewood, CO– where you will experience comfort, convenience, and style! Surrounded by wonderful biking and hiking trails with easy access to Cherry Creek Valley Ecological Park, our pet-friendly community is a perfect complement to the active Colorado lifestyle. This is also true of our resort-style swimming pool, BBQ and picnic areas, and our state-of-the-art fitness center. There is never a shortage of things to do and enjoy for residents at Courtney Downs. Explore the possibilities with a unique array of spacious floor plans featuring large closets, vaulted ceilings, crown molding, and private patios to maximize your space and comfort. Treat yourself to the easy lifestyle of apartment living in Englewood, just outside Denver. Call us today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: $300 Refundable Deposit or $100 Non-Refundable Deposit Waiver with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Courtney Downs Apartment Homes have any available units?
Courtney Downs Apartment Homes has 14 units available starting at $1,304 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does Courtney Downs Apartment Homes have?
Some of Courtney Downs Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Courtney Downs Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Courtney Downs Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: $300 Move-In Special on Select Homes! Contact the local office for more details.
Is Courtney Downs Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Courtney Downs Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Courtney Downs Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Courtney Downs Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Courtney Downs Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Courtney Downs Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Courtney Downs Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Courtney Downs Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Courtney Downs Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Courtney Downs Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Courtney Downs Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Courtney Downs Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Courtney Downs Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave
Englewood, CO 80113
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80111
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr
Englewood, CO 80112
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St
Englewood, CO 80110
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St
Englewood, CO 80113
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway
Englewood, CO 80113
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue
Englewood, CO 80110
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl
Englewood, CO 80113

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity