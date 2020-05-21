Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving alarm system courtyard fire pit lobby online portal

2018 SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Award Recipient and Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. Discover the hidden treasure of Courtney Downs Apartment Homes in Englewood, CO– where you will experience comfort, convenience, and style! Surrounded by wonderful biking and hiking trails with easy access to Cherry Creek Valley Ecological Park, our pet-friendly community is a perfect complement to the active Colorado lifestyle. This is also true of our resort-style swimming pool, BBQ and picnic areas, and our state-of-the-art fitness center. There is never a shortage of things to do and enjoy for residents at Courtney Downs. Explore the possibilities with a unique array of spacious floor plans featuring large closets, vaulted ceilings, crown molding, and private patios to maximize your space and comfort. Treat yourself to the easy lifestyle of apartment living in Englewood, just outside Denver. Call us today to schedule a tour!