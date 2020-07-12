Apartment List
411 Apartments for rent in Englewood, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Englewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
28 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,213
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Inverness
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,384
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,343
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
21 Units Available
Inverness
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
13 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Hampden South
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,228
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
938 sqft
Easy drive to both Littleton and Santa Fe RTD stops and near the Museum of Outdoor Arts. Close to a huge trail that leads to Belleview Park. Big units with a master bedroom and a lot of storage. Tenants can take advantage of the on-site BBQ grilling area, dog park, playground, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
56 Units Available
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,607
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,096
1898 sqft
Cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances for high-end kitchens. Option for wellness package with fitness classes, yoga, and personal training. Pet-friendly with pet play area, full-service pet grooming, and dog walking.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
13 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,529
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,209
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
949 sqft
Conveniently located property overlooking mature landscape. Close to DU, Aurora campus and ACC. Residents can shop at the nearby Cherry Creek Mall and Park Meadows Mall. Can access transportation through I-25, Light Rail, RTD Bus, and more. Tenants have easy access to parks and trails close by.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Inverness
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1690 sqft
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsong Apartments is ideally located in Englewood, Colorado, within walking distance of Swedish Hospital and Craig Hospital. We're just minutes away from the shops of City Center, the Englewood Recreation Center, and the light rail station.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 07:32am
3 Units Available
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,014
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
874 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer flooring and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a barbecue area and courtyard on-site. Pet-friendly. Near the Englewood light rail station for convenient transportation. Close to Craig Hospital.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
810 sqft
Open concept interiors with plenty of natural light. Massive resort-style pool with plenty of space to swim laps. Less than a mile to Progress Park and Cornerstone Park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
440 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Winchester & Browning in Englewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
23 Units Available
Inverness
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1238 sqft
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Englewood location close to Denver Tech Center, Downtown Denver and more. Quiet community with 24-hour gym, basketball court and pool. Large, bright apartments with dishwasher, pantry, and balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 04:08pm
$
Contact for Availability
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1488 sqft
Coming June 2020 Iron Works Apartments offers brand-new 2- or 3-bedroom light-filled floor plans. Luxury finishes include gourmet kitchens and designer baths, in your choice of light or dark cabinetry.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3690 S Cherokee St house
3690 South Cherokee Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Cozy Two Bedroom - Property Id: 310492 Nice Two Bedroom Home . . Sits on a large lot with a fenced yard. Two Bedroom with a nice sunroom in the front . The carpet is new and its freshly painted / nice windows There is off street parking .

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
80 East Tufts Avenue - 1
80 E Tufts Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
455 sqft
Cute and cozy house built in 1950, converted to a triplex. This unit features 1 bedroom and 1 bath, a front and back door, a laundry room shared with the other two tenants, and a detached one car garage! New carpet and flooring in the bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3790 S Sherman St B
3790 South Sherman Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
700 sqft
Fully Remodeled Home in Beautiful Englewood - Property Id: 250993 RENT SPECIAL, $100 off of your first Rent. 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in the Heart of Englewood available NOW! - Bright 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex home. this is the Garden level unit.
City Guide for Englewood, CO

"We just knew in our hearts this had to be a new beginning / Well, I guess it goes to show you just how little some people know / The first year in Denver, we were as happy as we could be / The good times I remember, we loved and heard, and heard lovin' free." (-The Gatlin Brothers, "Denver")

Those Gatlin Brothers might have been thinking of Denver city at the time, but they surely must have meant Englewood. For those looking for new beginnings, Englewood, just six miles out of Denver, is a place to be happy as can be. Some people thought they could find gold in Colorado, so they just started digging. Englewood was one of the places the explorers looked for gold–and they actually found some there, at a site called the Little Dry Creek. In 1858 the little town of Englewood sprung up nearby. Like the rest of the metro Denver area, people are still drawn to it today, even if there’s not any actual gold to be found there anymore.

Having trouble with Craigslist Englewood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Englewood, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Englewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

