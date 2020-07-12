411 Apartments for rent in Englewood, CO with parking
"We just knew in our hearts this had to be a new beginning / Well, I guess it goes to show you just how little some people know / The first year in Denver, we were as happy as we could be / The good times I remember, we loved and heard, and heard lovin' free." (-The Gatlin Brothers, "Denver")
Those Gatlin Brothers might have been thinking of Denver city at the time, but they surely must have meant Englewood. For those looking for new beginnings, Englewood, just six miles out of Denver, is a place to be happy as can be. Some people thought they could find gold in Colorado, so they just started digging. Englewood was one of the places the explorers looked for gold–and they actually found some there, at a site called the Little Dry Creek. In 1858 the little town of Englewood sprung up nearby. Like the rest of the metro Denver area, people are still drawn to it today, even if there’s not any actual gold to be found there anymore.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Englewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.