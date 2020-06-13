/
accessible apartments
140 Accessible Apartments for rent in Englewood, CO
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
11 Units Available
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Englewood location close to Denver Tech Center, Downtown Denver and more. Quiet community with 24-hour gym, basketball court and pool. Large, bright apartments with dishwasher, pantry, and balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Hampden South
25 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
50 Units Available
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,698
1097 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1898 sqft
Cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances for high-end kitchens. Option for wellness package with fitness classes, yoga, and personal training. Pet-friendly with pet play area, full-service pet grooming, and dog walking.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1145 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,018
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1690 sqft
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 7 at 09:13am
$
Contact for Availability
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1488 sqft
Coming June 2020 Iron Works Apartments offers brand-new 2- or 3-bedroom light-filled floor plans. Luxury finishes include gourmet kitchens and designer baths, in your choice of light or dark cabinetry.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Sterne Park
3 Units Available
Ketring Park
5907 Gallup St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
975 sqft
Ketring Park Apartments invites you to start your new Littleton lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
University Park
21 Units Available
Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,555
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1158 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, yoga studio, and putting green. Right next to the University of Denver. Close to Observatory Park.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Park
1 Unit Available
Observatory Park Place
2350 S University Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location, close to University of Denver and Observatory Park. Modern units feature patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include elevator, garage and key fob access.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Cherry Creek
22 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,486
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
$
Glendale
31 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,565
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
$
Academy Park
19 Units Available
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1206 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Bear Valley
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Bear Valley
19 Units Available
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,187
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highlands
38 Units Available
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,330
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1070 sqft
Stylish apartments with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident convenience. Dog grooming area on site. Enjoy a game room, yoga studio and pool. Near Sloan Lake.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Colfax
57 Units Available
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,071
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1116 sqft
A pet lovers paradise that borders a park. Enjoy modern, bright units with hardwood floors, private outdoor space and walk-in closets. Communal features include 24-hour gym and maintenance, an internet cafe, parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Speer
24 Units Available
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,411
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,482
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1221 sqft
Choose from studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the park. Enjoy outdoor living space, an underground garage, and high-end kitchen finishes in these units. Close proximity to exceptional bike paths.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westridge
12 Units Available
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,538
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Speer
24 Units Available
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,160
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
974 sqft
High-end apartment complex offers luxury apartments and beautiful grounds in historic Speer. Close to Washington Park and Cherry Creek. Enjoy mountain views from your balcony. Property boasts huge game room, pool, media room, coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown Denver
130 Units Available
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,660
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1696 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Downtown Denver
25 Units Available
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,480
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1235 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:03pm
Cherry Creek
12 Units Available
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,258
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,514
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1187 sqft
Just 1 mile from Cherry Creek Mall and Denver Country Club. Custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and French doors. Features outdoor fireside lounge and on-site fitness classes and training.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Marston
27 Units Available
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impressive community amenities at Griffis Marston Lake can be found both indoors and out. Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, walk community trails, and take in beautiful mountain views.
