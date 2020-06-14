307 Apartments for rent in Englewood, CO with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Englewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
4 Units Available
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
725 sqft
Windsong Apartments is ideally located in Englewood, Colorado, within walking distance of Swedish Hospital and Craig Hospital. We're just minutes away from the shops of City Center, the Englewood Recreation Center, and the light rail station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
2 Units Available
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,010
440 sqft
3006 S Bannock St W304 Available 07/03/20 Priced to Rent! Tour Virtually Today! Fantastic Unit and Location! - Winchester & Browning Apartments | (303) 762-0228 | www.RozeboomCompany.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,384
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Hampden South
24 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1350 sqft
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
52 Units Available
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,698
1097 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1898 sqft
Cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances for high-end kitchens. Option for wellness package with fitness classes, yoga, and personal training. Pet-friendly with pet play area, full-service pet grooming, and dog walking.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
30 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Inverness
18 Units Available
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,337
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
21 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1145 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,202
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
938 sqft
Easy drive to both Littleton and Santa Fe RTD stops and near the Museum of Outdoor Arts. Close to a huge trail that leads to Belleview Park. Big units with a master bedroom and a lot of storage. Tenants can take advantage of the on-site BBQ grilling area, dog park, playground, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
25 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
$
Inverness
27 Units Available
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
949 sqft
Conveniently located property overlooking mature landscape. Close to DU, Aurora campus and ACC. Residents can shop at the nearby Cherry Creek Mall and Park Meadows Mall. Can access transportation through I-25, Light Rail, RTD Bus, and more. Tenants have easy access to parks and trails close by.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Inverness
18 Units Available
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,018
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1690 sqft
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1048 sqft
Live the life you want at LIV Apartments in Englewood. Here you’ll find an apartment community that blends convenience with contemporary living.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3531 S Pennsylvania St
3531 South Pennsylvania Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
Rooftop Deck and Private YARD! New 2 Bed Townhomes - Property Id: 279776 FREE RENT ASK HOW!! Net rent with special ($2765) 13m lease! Brand new and beautifully finished 2 bed, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3539 S Pennsylvania St
3539 South Pennsylvania Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1400 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Brand New 2 Bed 2.5 bth Townhomes Avail NOW!! - Property Id: 274558 Brand new and beautifully finished 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in the Heart of Englewood - steps from Swedish Hospital.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
311 W Lehow Avenue #14
311 West Lehow Avenue, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
702 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Condo with a Living Room Balcony! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Conveniently located in the booming Englewood area near a fitness center, soon to be shopping center, C470, and S Broadway.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4770 S Logan Street
4770 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1000 sqft
4770 S Logan Street Available 07/08/20 Charming 3 bed 2 bath home in Duncan Park, Englewood! - Enjoy great access to Duncan Park, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walgreens, and many restaurants with just a short walk! Short drive to great activities for

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3262 S Logan St
3262 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
852 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Home in Englewood with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - This Englewood home has been entirely renovated and is equipped with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new carpets, an updated bathroom, and a separate

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3544 S. Corona St
3544 South Corona Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
825 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom Near Swedish Medical Center!! - Charming, move in ready unit in Englewood! Hardwood floors throughout! Good sized bedrooms and living space! Welcoming kitchen space with lots of natural light! Enjoy a Private Yard and Off Street

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
4720 South Bannock Street
4720 South Bannock Street, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1648 sqft
Opportunity to live in an unbelievable 3 bedroom home in the Englewood area! AVAILABILITY DATE: July 10, 2020 with flexible start dates. PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats permitted with size and breed approval.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
1900 East Girard Place - 1, Unit 807
1900 East Girard Place, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1350 sqft
Beautiful high end condo with floor to ceiling windows with breathtaking views of the Denver skyline and mountains. Amenities include Tennis, Swimming, Fitness equipment, party rooms and guest suites.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Englewood, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Englewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

