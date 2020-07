Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly internet access

1 and 2 bedroom apartments are available at Woodmere, and have updated finishes including designer flooring, stainless appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Woodmere features an enclosed courtyard area with beautiful landscaping, seating, and gas grill. On-site laundry is available as well as off-street parking. The Englewood light rail station is just 1.3 miles from Woodmere.



Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC