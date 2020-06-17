Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Immaculate 3BD 2.5BA Condo @ Welton Station - Property Id: 273899



2550 Washington St. - 27th and Welton Light Rail Station - 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 3-Story condo, MAIN - open living room / dining room combo, kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher, bathroom, stackable washer / dryer. 2ND Floor - 2 bedrooms, common full bathroom with dual vanity. 3RD Floor - 1 bedroom, full bathroom with dual vanity, bedroom walks out to large patio with Denver skyline views, air conditioning, reserved parking, condo sits right off 27th and Welton Light Rail Station, easy access to anywhere in the city, minutes to LODO, MUST SEE!!! Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273899

Property Id 273899



(RLNE5836886)