Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

Point

2550 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2550 Washington Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Immaculate 3BD 2.5BA Condo @ Welton Station - Property Id: 273899

2550 Washington St. - 27th and Welton Light Rail Station - 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 3-Story condo, MAIN - open living room / dining room combo, kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher, bathroom, stackable washer / dryer. 2ND Floor - 2 bedrooms, common full bathroom with dual vanity. 3RD Floor - 1 bedroom, full bathroom with dual vanity, bedroom walks out to large patio with Denver skyline views, air conditioning, reserved parking, condo sits right off 27th and Welton Light Rail Station, easy access to anywhere in the city, minutes to LODO, MUST SEE!!! Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273899
Property Id 273899

(RLNE5836886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Point have any available units?
Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Point have?
Some of Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Point currently offering any rent specials?
Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Point is pet friendly.
Does Point offer parking?
Yes, Point does offer parking.
Does Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Point have a pool?
No, Point does not have a pool.
Does Point have accessible units?
No, Point does not have accessible units.
Does Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Point has units with dishwashers.
