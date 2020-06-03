955 S Jersey St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 4 BD 3 BA GARAGE, BIG BACKYARD, NICE NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 142372



TENANT OCCUPIED.

texts prefered.



HOUSE

1 car garage (extra long)

QUIET STREET, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, GROCERIES, CHERRY CREEK MALL, PARK CC BIKE PATH, ETC...

BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS



New kitchen w granite & stainless steel appliances! Fenced backyard, covered patio. Non conforming 4th bed w windows &large closet in basement.

Nice amount of closets/storage space. Smoke Free, Evaporative Cooler (Swamp), Large 0.18 acre lot,

1st floor 1,119 SqFt.

Basement 1,100 w/Huge family room. Washer & dryer hookups.



Seeking financially responsible tenants who pay right on the first of each month.

seeking CLEAN tenants who will care for this house as if their own.

Non smoking house.



PETS allowed if bathroom trained and if friendly (have never been violent or bit in past). Non refundable $395 pet fee.



WOW!

Lowered to $2600 was $3,000

don't miss out.



Seeking 1st month, last month &deposit.

Maurice

303-534-0534

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142372p

Property Id 142372



(RLNE5059612)