Home
/
Denver, CO
/
955 S Jersey St
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

955 S Jersey St

955 South Jersey Street · No Longer Available
Location

955 South Jersey Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 4 BD 3 BA GARAGE, BIG BACKYARD, NICE NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 142372

TENANT OCCUPIED.
texts prefered.

HOUSE
1 car garage (extra long)
QUIET STREET, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, GROCERIES, CHERRY CREEK MALL, PARK CC BIKE PATH, ETC...
BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS

New kitchen w granite & stainless steel appliances! Fenced backyard, covered patio. Non conforming 4th bed w windows &large closet in basement.
Nice amount of closets/storage space. Smoke Free, Evaporative Cooler (Swamp), Large 0.18 acre lot,
1st floor 1,119 SqFt.
Basement 1,100 w/Huge family room. Washer & dryer hookups.

Seeking financially responsible tenants who pay right on the first of each month.
seeking CLEAN tenants who will care for this house as if their own.
Non smoking house.

PETS allowed if bathroom trained and if friendly (have never been violent or bit in past). Non refundable $395 pet fee.

WOW!
Lowered to $2600 was $3,000
don't miss out.

Seeking 1st month, last month &deposit.
Maurice
303-534-0534
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142372p
Property Id 142372

(RLNE5059612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

