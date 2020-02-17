All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:50 PM

9402 East 58th Place - 1

9402 E 58th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

9402 E 58th Pl, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand new with all the upgrades, modern design, elevated ceilings, granite, built in 2018 in the new upscale Beeler Park neighborhood.
The first level has a large open floor plan, beautiful flooring, spacious kitchen with island, and new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom, with huge walk-in closet, master bathroom, family bathroom, laundry, and the second bedroom. High ceilings and loads of windows offering lots of natural light.
The fully finished basement has a big family room, full bathroom and an additional two bedrooms, both with walk-in closets.
To the rear of the property is an oversized two car garage, there is a fully fenced yard and small patio area to the side.
Located in and up and coming part of Stapleton, close to Northfield Mall, 29th Ave town center, Central Park and the A Line to Downtown. Easy access to I70, I-225, C-470, and Denver International Airport.
For more information, or to setup a showing, please call Beverley 720-236-6676.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9402 East 58th Place - 1 have any available units?
9402 East 58th Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9402 East 58th Place - 1 have?
Some of 9402 East 58th Place - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9402 East 58th Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9402 East 58th Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9402 East 58th Place - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9402 East 58th Place - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9402 East 58th Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 9402 East 58th Place - 1 offers parking.
Does 9402 East 58th Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9402 East 58th Place - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9402 East 58th Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 9402 East 58th Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9402 East 58th Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9402 East 58th Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9402 East 58th Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9402 East 58th Place - 1 has units with dishwashers.
