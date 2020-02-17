9402 East 58th Place - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Brand new with all the upgrades, modern design, elevated ceilings, granite, built in 2018 in the new upscale Beeler Park neighborhood.

The first level has a large open floor plan, beautiful flooring, spacious kitchen with island, and new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom, with huge walk-in closet, master bathroom, family bathroom, laundry, and the second bedroom. High ceilings and loads of windows offering lots of natural light.

The fully finished basement has a big family room, full bathroom and an additional two bedrooms, both with walk-in closets.

To the rear of the property is an oversized two car garage, there is a fully fenced yard and small patio area to the side.

Located in and up and coming part of Stapleton, close to Northfield Mall, 29th Ave town center, Central Park and the A Line to Downtown. Easy access to I70, I-225, C-470, and Denver International Airport.

For more information, or to setup a showing, please call Beverley 720-236-6676.

Brand new with all the upgrades, modern design, elevated ceilings, granite, built in 2018 in the new upscale Beeler Park neighborhood.

The first level has a large open floor plan, beautiful flooring, spacious kitchen with island, and new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom, with huge walk-in closet, master bathroom, family bathroom, laundry, and the second bedroom. High ceilings and loads of windows offering lots of natural light.

The fully finished basement has a big family room, full bathroom and an additional two bedrooms, both with walk-in closets.

To the rear of the property is an oversized two car garage, there is a fully fenced yard and small patio area to the side.

Located in and up and coming part of Stapleton, close to Northfield Mall, 29th Ave town center, Central Park and the A Line to Downtown. Easy access to I70, I-225, C-470, and Denver International Airport.

For more information, or to setup a showing, please call Beverley 720-236-6676.