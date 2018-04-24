All apartments in Denver
930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204

930 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

930 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Denver. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, brick ranch, duplex, on quite street, just steps from Martinez Park. New paint and new vinyl flooring throughout make this home feel brand new. Big bedrooms and tons of additional space make this home feel bright and open. Large patio for summer days and alley access with plenty of off street parking.

Only minutes to downtown Denver, Sloan's Lake, Highlands. Easy commute anywhere with quick access to I-70 and I-25. Walk to the light rail station.

**SECTION 8 ACCEPTED** No pets, no smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204 have any available units?
930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204 have?
Some of 930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204 currently offering any rent specials?
930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204 pet-friendly?
No, 930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204 offer parking?
Yes, 930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204 offers parking.
Does 930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204 have a pool?
No, 930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204 does not have a pool.
Does 930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204 have accessible units?
No, 930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204 does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204 does not have units with dishwashers.

