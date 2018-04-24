930 Tennyson St. Denver CO 80204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Denver. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, brick ranch, duplex, on quite street, just steps from Martinez Park. New paint and new vinyl flooring throughout make this home feel brand new. Big bedrooms and tons of additional space make this home feel bright and open. Large patio for summer days and alley access with plenty of off street parking.



Only minutes to downtown Denver, Sloan's Lake, Highlands. Easy commute anywhere with quick access to I-70 and I-25. Walk to the light rail station.



**SECTION 8 ACCEPTED** No pets, no smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.