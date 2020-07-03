All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297

9255 East Nassau Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9255 East Nassau Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
community garden
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
community garden
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath townhome near DTC and Cherry Creek Park! - Updated, modern 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in a beautiful community near Cherry Creek Park and the Denver Tech Center. Big, bright, and open floor plan with a cute back patio area. Recently updated, modern kitchen. Massive community pool and clubhouse, as well as a community garden and a basketball court. Move in on October 7th and start enjoying this beautiful neighborhood and endless amenities!

Quick walk to Dayton Light Rail and a bike ride to Cherry Creek Reservoir with trails and other recreation opportunities! Relax by the Marina at Pelican Bay, play a round of golf at the Kennedy Golf Course, or go for a swim at the Cherry Creek Reservoir Beach!

Rent: $1,995/mo
Deposit: $1,995
Utilities: $75/month, includes water, trash, sewer. Resident pays Energy.
Application: $45
Pets allowed (breed restrictions). $250 pet fee + $25/month pet rent

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group.

Text or call anytime! Taylor, with Atlas Real Estate, at 720-295-1834. Taylor.wagner@realatlas.com.

(RLNE5169240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297 have any available units?
9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297 have?
Some of 9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297 currently offering any rent specials?
9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297 is pet friendly.
Does 9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297 offer parking?
No, 9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297 does not offer parking.
Does 9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297 have a pool?
Yes, 9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297 has a pool.
Does 9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297 have accessible units?
No, 9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297 does not have accessible units.
Does 9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80231
The Stanley
929 Marion St
Denver, CO 80218
Patina
65 Ogden St
Denver, CO 80218
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University