9255 E Nassau Ave Unit 297

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse community garden pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath townhome near DTC and Cherry Creek Park! - Updated, modern 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in a beautiful community near Cherry Creek Park and the Denver Tech Center. Big, bright, and open floor plan with a cute back patio area. Recently updated, modern kitchen. Massive community pool and clubhouse, as well as a community garden and a basketball court. Move in on October 7th and start enjoying this beautiful neighborhood and endless amenities!



Quick walk to Dayton Light Rail and a bike ride to Cherry Creek Reservoir with trails and other recreation opportunities! Relax by the Marina at Pelican Bay, play a round of golf at the Kennedy Golf Course, or go for a swim at the Cherry Creek Reservoir Beach!



Rent: $1,995/mo

Deposit: $1,995

Utilities: $75/month, includes water, trash, sewer. Resident pays Energy.

Application: $45

Pets allowed (breed restrictions). $250 pet fee + $25/month pet rent



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group.



Text or call anytime! Taylor, with Atlas Real Estate, at 720-295-1834. Taylor.wagner@realatlas.com.



